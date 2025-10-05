Over 246,000 residents affected as floods hit Central Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Central Luzon is grappling with widespread flooding, with over 246,306 residents across 305 barangays affected, according to the latest report from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC 3).

The floods, triggered by Tropical Cyclone “Paolo,” have displaced thousands of families and disrupted communities across several provinces.

The RDRRMC 3’s 4 October report detailed the provincial breakdown of affected areas:

Aurora: 57,980 individuals (17,357 families) across 115 barangays.

Pampanga: 169,470 residents (52,865 families) in 83 barangays.

Nueva Ecija: 14,631 people (3,989 families) in 36 barangays.

Bulacan: 310 individuals (95 families) in 6 barangays.

Zambales: 2,091 residents (726 families) in 48 barangays.

Tarlac: 1,365 individuals (473 families) in 12 barangays.

Bataan: 459 residents (131 families) in 5 barangays.

The report also showed that 1,468 families (4,803 individuals) are currently housed in evacuation centers across multiple municipalities, including Casiguran (Aurora), Calumpit (Bulacan), and Cabanatuan City (Nueva Ecija). Another 2,856 families (7,933 individuals) are staying outside evacuation centers. A total of 72 evacuation centers remain open.

While RDRRMC 3 reported no loss of life, the floods have caused damage to property and infrastructure. Two houses were partially damaged in Dilasag, Aurora, and a landslide in Barangay Dikapanikian, Dingalan, rendered a road impassable.

Currently, affected families are receiving aid, with 2,742 out of 10,200 families already provided assistance in areas such as Casiguran, Dilasag, and Calumpit. The total value of support extended to local government units and agencies has reached ₱1,973,196.00.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those affected receive the support they need,” said Amador Corpus, RDRRMC 3 chairperson and Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense 3 (OCD 3). “Their safety and well-being are of utmost importance.”

The RDRRMC urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of local authorities.