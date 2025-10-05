Mika Salamanca’s birthday wish: ‘Death to the corrupt!’

She must really be someone who loves to eat heartily. She looked slimmer and younger when she was competing in the show. Salamanca is turning 25 on 26 October but while inside Big Brother house, she was slim and looked like she was just in her late teens. They stayed inside the house from 9 March to 5 July — almost four months. At the brand launch, Salamanca seems to have prevented herself from revealing how hungry she was most of the time at Big Brother’s house.

Salamanca is looking her age now with a fuller body, which some people find more fetching than her lean, younger look. She stands 5’ 3” on bare feet.

The well-followed vlogger and social media user, though, is wiling to be a house guest in any future edition of Pinoy Big Brother. A house guest does not compete and has to stay inside the house only for a few hours or a few days. He/She is not subjected to reduced food budget. Salamanca is willing to be a house guest all by herself or with Collab Edition co-winner Brent Manalo who is with Star Magic of ABS-CBN (while Salamanca is with the Collab partner Sparkle of GMA Kapuso network).

The energetic and bubbly Salamanca seems to have no plans yet on how and where she will celebrate her birthday. However, when asked what her birthday wish is, she blurted without batting an eyelash: “Mamatay na korupsyon sa Pilipinas (For corruption to die in the Philippines).”

Take note that she didn’t wish death upon the dozens of persons in the country who are the perpetrators of the massive corruption dubbed as “floodgate.” She just wants all the stealing of millions and billions from the government coffer to stop, maybe with the imprisonment of those who will be found guilty and confiscation of their criminally acquired wealth that can be actually used to build well and thoroughly the country’s flood control infrastructures before half of the country drowns in a deluge.

Salamanca’s forthright justification for her wish: “Kasi taxpayer po ako at malaki po binabayaran ko sa gobyerno. Siguro po pag natapos na ang korupsyon mas madaling mabuhay. At pag namatay ang korupsyon mas makikita mo kung saan napupunta ang taxes mo. (Because I am a tax payer and I pay a lot to the government. Perhaps when corruption ends life will be easier. And when corruption dies (ends) I will finally see where my taxes are going).”

If she is suddenly announced any day now to be gearing for a grand philanthropic event for the people affected by flood and earthquake (such as the one in Cebu) on her birthday and not a grand dining and wine-ing affair, that grand act will not really be a surprise. She donated her full one-million prize as the PBB Collab Edition big winner to Duyan ni Maria orphanage in Pampanga where her family comes from. She and Brent are so far the only PBB big winners to donate their full prize of one million each to a charitable institution.

Meanwhile, J Spray offers a wide range of fragrances for both women and men, featuring different collections such as the Pastel and Constellation Series. All the products will be featured in the brand’s forthcoming digital campaign featuring Salamanca.