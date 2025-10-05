Megan Young talk motherhood, confidence, and sisterhood

In a world where social media magnifies insecurities and beauty standards shift with every filter, Megan Young stands firm in her belief that true beauty—and true sisterhood—begin with kindness.

“Sisterhood, in general, is supporting one another. Be a girl’s girl. Uplift one another, support your sister, push her when she needs encouragement. Don’t push them down—lift them up. Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan if tayo-tayo lang?”

These words from the Miss World 2013 and award-winning actress set the tone for her new chapter as the official endorser of Sisters Napkins and Pantyliners, under Mega Soft Hygienic Products Inc., which marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Known for her grace, authenticity, and genuine compassion, Megan perfectly embodies the brand’s core message: comfort, confidence, and care—values that have guided Sisters in championing Filipina women for a quarter of a century.

“Megan’s voice resonates with the modern Filipina,” said Ms. Aileen Choi Go, newly appointed President of Mega Soft. “Her sincerity and strength reflect the heart of Sisters. As we celebrate 25 years of serving Filipino families, we’re excited to move forward with Megan leading the way.”

Redefining Sisterhood in the Modern World

During her launch as Sisters’ newest ambassador, Megan reflected on the importance of building each other up—especially among women navigating today’s ever-critical digital landscape.

For her, sisterhood is not just about shared struggles but shared strength. It’s choosing empathy over envy, understanding over judgment.

“Not everything needs to be said,” she reminded. “Sometimes people just comment for the sake of commenting. Supporting one another is enough. What may be beautiful for me may not be for someone else—and that’s okay.”

Her message resonates deeply in a time when conversations about beauty, body image, and self-worth have become more important than ever.

Embracing Change: Megan’s Journey Into Motherhood

Earlier this year, Megan and her husband, actor Mikael Daez, welcomed their first child, Leon. It was a life-changing experience that redefined how she viewed beauty, strength, and her own body.

“We are our worst critics,” she admitted. “Even me, after giving birth, I said, ‘Why is my stomach still big?’ But over time, I learned to embrace my stretch marks, my weight gain, and how my body feels different. That’s part of my strength now.”

The actress-turned-mother radiates the quiet confidence of someone who has found peace with her imperfections. She believes motherhood has taught her not only patience and humility but also a deeper understanding of what it means to love herself fully.

“Somebody who doesn’t know me now will compare me to before,” she said. “I would get comments like, ‘What happened?’ But I don’t mind anymore. I focus on people who uplift me rather than those who tear me down.”

Finding Joy in the Everyday

Motherhood may have changed her body, but it also filled her life with new routines and small, sacred joys.

“One of my favorite routines is giving Leon his bath around 5 or 6 p.m.,” she shared with a smile. “It’s our way of easing into bedtime—it’s such a special, peaceful moment.”

When Leon is finally asleep, Megan and Mikael shift to their treasured “couple time.”

“Once we put Leon to bed, that’s when Mikael and I reconnect. We catch up on work, watch a show, or just talk. It’s our way of staying grounded together.”

Megan credits much of her balance to Mikael’s unwavering support.

“He always tells me, ‘I want you to enjoy taking care of Leon, but don’t forget to take care of yourself. Go out, work out, do what makes you happy,’” she said.

Through Love and Healing

That support became even more meaningful recently when Mikael suffered an Achilles tendon injury that required surgery and months of recovery.

“The first thing I thought was, is he okay? How bad is it? Then I realized—who’s going to help me take care of the baby?” she recalled with honesty.

But what could have been a difficult time turned into a reminder of partnership and love.

“We talked about it and I said, at the end of the day, I’m here to support you. I’ll help you recover so one day you can walk side by side with Leon again,” she shared.

It’s the kind of real-life sisterhood Megan often speaks about—rooted in empathy, nurtured by care, and strengthened by love.

Confidence, Care, and Compassion

As Megan steps into her role as the new face of Sisters, she carries a message that extends beyond advertising. Her campaign with Mega Soft encourages young women to embrace their own journeys with comfort, care, and confidence—echoing the very pillars that have defined the brand’s legacy.

After all, Megan’s story—whether as a beauty queen, actress, wife, or mother—is a reflection of what true empowerment looks like: not perfection, but presence; not comparison, but compassion.

“True sisterhood is about lifting each other up—not tearing one another down,” she said.

In her quiet yet powerful way, Megan Young reminds every Filipina that beauty is not measured by the absence of flaws—but by the presence of grace.

Mega Soft Hygienic Products Inc. celebrates 25 years of comfort, care, and confidence with Sisters Napkins and Pantyliners, continuing its mission to empower and inspire Filipinas—led by its newest ambassador, Megan Young, a woman who truly embodies strength, sincerity, and sisterhood.