Massive drug bust nets P7.8-B shabu

The Philippine National Police's (PNP) intensified anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the seizure of P7.8 billion worth of suspected shabu during two operations in Pangasinan earlier this week.

In a statement Sunday, PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), initially recovered around 125 kilograms of suspected shabu worth an estimated P850 million during a buy-bust operation on 2 October in Barangay Polong, Bugallon, which led to the arrest of two high-profile drug suspects, including a Chinese national.

A follow-up operation was carried out the next day at a warehouse in Barangay Laois, Labrador, based on a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Burgos, Pangasinan.