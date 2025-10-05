Marcos warns weak cases may undermine anti-corruption campaign

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of building solid, evidence-based cases in the ongoing investigations into alleged anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects. He cautioned that pursuing weak or rushed charges could backfire, damaging the government’s credibility and undermining efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable.

In a video teaser released Sunday for his latest BBM Podcast interview, Marcos stressed that incomplete or unclear evidence could lead to case dismissals, which would ultimately embolden violators.

“Look, anong mangyayari: minadali natin, hindi kumpleto ang ebidensya natin, malabo 'yung ebidensya natin pero pinilit natin, natalo 'yung kaso (what will happen is this: we rushed things, our evidence is incomplete, our evidence is unclear, but we still pushed it and the case lost). Can you imagine? I think that would be much, much, much, much worse,” he said.

While acknowledging that many individuals linked to questionable infrastructure projects are likely guilty, Marcos insisted that the government must follow legal standards and ensure that cases filed in court are backed by strong evidence.

“We know many of these people are not innocent, but if you're going to bring them to court, you must have a very strong case,” he said.

The President warned that rushing cases without sufficient proof could result in dismissals, weakening the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“We have to follow the law. Otherwise, whatever we do is not legitimate. And we have to be very, very clear that we go after the guilty ones,” Marcos added.

On September 11, Marcos created the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate suspected irregularities in Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects nationwide, including flood control initiatives that have been under intense public scrutiny.

The President’s push for accountability follows his strong message during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, where he condemned those responsible for corruption in flood control projects, saying, “Mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino.”

To encourage public participation in monitoring infrastructure projects, Marcos also launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo website, which provides citizens a direct channel to report substandard or non-existent government projects in their communities.