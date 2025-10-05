Mang Federico’s heart for learning

At first glance, one might think that life after 60 is a time to rest, to simply enjoy the fruits of one’s labor. Yet, Mang Federico, a 65-year-old graduate of Batch 16 at the Las Piñas City Manpower Training Center, reminds us that life is not just about resting, it is about continuing to give, to learn, and to grow.

When I asked him why he would still study at an age when many think of retirement, he smiled and said: “I want to be better at what I do. I want to keep learning and honing my skills. I don’t enjoy resting; I love being productive and useful.”

This struck me deeply. In his words, I heard not just the determination of a man, but the generosity of a spirit that refuses to stop giving. For Mang Federico, welding and repairing are not just jobs, they are his way of serving others. His desire to keep up with his younger peers, and even to learn from them, shows us that generosity is not only about giving material things, but also about sharing one’s time, energy, and wisdom.

Stories like Mang Federico’s remind me of countless other quiet acts of generosity in our communities: the grandmother who teaches her grandchildren to read every afternoon; the retired nurse who volunteers at a barangay health center; and the urban farmer who shares his harvest with a neighbor in need. These everyday stories, though not often celebrated, form the true backbone of a nation built on compassion and resilience.

Last week, I myself was humbled to receive a recognition from the Department of Education, one of the few councilors nationwide awarded for their dedication to advancing education. It affirmed my longstanding advocacy to provide quality, practical education to the youth and to create opportunities for continuing learning for those, like Mang Federico, who want to remain active and productive.

This is why our education system must go beyond the traditional preschool, high school and college path. Technical and vocational schools like TESDA offer vital chances for people of all ages to expand their skills, to stay useful, and most importantly, to keep their sense of purpose alive.

In fact, my conversation with Mang Federico has inspired me to propose a mentor-mentee program in our community — where seasoned workers can guide younger students, and in turn, learn fresh perspectives from them.

The Bible reminds us in Proverbs 4:7: “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting, get understanding.” At any age, to keep seeking wisdom is to honor God’s gift of life. Mang Federico lives this truth daily. His story is proof that a generous heart never grows old, it only becomes stronger, richer, and more inspiring.

As we look at our own lives, may we also ask: in what ways can we continue learning, giving, and inspiring, no matter our age? For generosity, after all, is not bound by time, it is a lifelong calling.