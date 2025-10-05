Management change

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I work as a supervisor at a manufacturing firm in Cavite, and I have been with the company for over five years. Our company has always had a pretty good reputation, but lately, there have been some changes in management. The new management team has implemented strict policies, including mandatory overtime without pay and a sudden increase in work hours without prior notice.

One of my colleagues raised concerns about the legality of these new policies, and I must admit, I share her worries. Many of us feel overwhelmed, and the absence of overtime pay is putting additional stress on us financially. I attempted to discuss these issues with management, but they dismissed our concerns, stating that we’re fortunate to have jobs during these challenging times.

I want to know: Do I have any legal rights regarding unpaid overtime and the sudden increase in hours? What steps can I take to protect myself and my colleagues?

Thank you for your assistance, and I look forward to your expert advice.

Paul

Dear Paul,

In the Philippines, labor laws protect employees in situations such as yours, particularly concerning working hours, overtime pay and overall working conditions. Here are some important points to consider regarding your situation:

1. Working Hours and Overtime Pay: Under the Labor Code of the Philippines, any work rendered beyond the standard eight hours in a day should be compensated as overtime pay, which must be at least 25 percent more than the employee’s regular hourly rate. Mandating your team to work overtime without compensation is a violation of these labor laws.

2. Company Policies and Changes: Employers must provide employees reasonable notice of changes in work policies, especially those that significantly affect working conditions, including an increase in hours. While companies can implement new policies, they cannot do so arbitrarily or without proper notice.

3. Filing a Complaint: If your management continues to dismiss your concerns, consider discussing the issue collectively as a team. Document any evidence of the new policies and keep track of the hours worked and any communications related to these changes. You may file a complaint with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) if necessary. DoLE has provisions for addressing labor disputes and can invoke processes to investigate companies regarding labor standards compliance.

Your rights as an employee are essential, and it is crucial to assert them when necessary. I commend you for wanting to take steps both for yourself and your colleagues.

I hope this guidance helps you navigate the situation effectively and that you find a resolution that restores balance and fairness in your workplace.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio