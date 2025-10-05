LTO steps up crackdown on colorum vehicles nationwide

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has intensified its nationwide campaign against colorum or unregistered motor vehicles, following the directive of Acting Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II ordered all regional directors to regularly conduct visibility and special operations within their respective areas of responsibility. He also emphasized the importance of intelligence-gathering to identify the vehicles involved and the routes they commonly use.

“Nag-level up na ang mga iligal na operasyon ng mga colorum operators dahil sa mga panghuhuli na isinagawa sa nakalipas na dalawang taon. We in the LTO should always be one step ahead of them to ensure that they will be busted,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza further directed all regional directors to strictly implement the policy of filing criminal cases against those apprehended during anti-colorum operations. He reiterated that impounded vehicles used in such operations can only be released through a court order, even if fines are paid.

Based on LTO data, hundreds of colorum vehicles — from motorcycles to vans — are apprehended every month. Several operators have also been convicted, including one recently in Iloilo City who was caught operating a colorum van in Antique.

Mendoza said that a recent decline in apprehensions prompted him to revamp district office heads to reinvigorate the anti-colorum campaign. He noted that Secretary Lopez has also called for sustained operations to protect legitimate transport operators.

“Malaki ang epekto ng mga colorum na ito sa mga lehitimong transport operators, and we assure our friends in the transport sector of sustained operations to protect their livelihood,” Mendoza said.

Transport groups earlier reported losing up to 30 percent of their daily income due to colorum vehicles. Mendoza also urged the public not to patronize such vehicles because of safety and insurance risks, noting that passengers of colorum vehicles are not covered by insurance in case of accidents.

“Imbes na sumakay, i-report po natin ang mga colorum na sasakyan sa ating hotline at social media accounts. Netizens can also send photos and videos to us at kami na po ang bahala,” he added.

Several colorum vehicle operators have been convicted and ordered to pay fines reaching up to ₱1 million, in addition to imprisonment.