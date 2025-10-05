LTO intensifies fight vs 'colorum' vehicles

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered all regional directors to step up visibility and special operations against “colorum” or illegally operating public utility vehicles, according to Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II.

Mendoza’s directive comes after acting Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez called for an intensified campaign. Mendoza also instructed regional directors to incorporate intelligence-gathering to identify vehicles and common routes used by illegal operators.

“Illegal operations by colorum operators have leveled up because of the apprehensions carried out over the past two years,” Mendoza said in a statement. “We in the LTO should always be one step ahead of them to ensure that they will be busted.”

The new order mandates the filing of criminal cases against all individuals apprehended in anti-colorum operations. It also reaffirms the standing policy that impounded colorum vehicles can only be released with a court order, even if the fine is paid.

LTO data shows hundreds of illegal vehicles, from motorcycles to vans, are apprehended each month. A recent conviction in an Iloilo City court saw a colorum van operator sentenced after being caught driving the vehicle in Antique province.

Mendoza cited a decline in apprehensions over the past three months, which prompted him to initiate a revamp of district office heads to “breathe a new life” into the anti-colorum drive.

The LTO chief stressed that the sustained operations are meant to protect legitimate transport operators, who previously reported losing 30 percent of their daily income due to illegal vehicles.

“The colorum vehicles have a huge effect on legitimate transport operators, and we assure our friends in the transport sector of sustained operations to protect their livelihood,” Mendoza said.