Love flows to flood-hit Tzu Chi village

The Tzu Chi Great Love Village (TCGLV) in Barangay Liloan, Ormoc City, Leyte is a symbol of survival and resilience from the deadly “Supertyphoon Yolanda” that devastated many parts of the Visayas region and killed thousands on 8 November 2013. The international humanitarian group Tzu Chi, founded by Taiwanese Buddhist nun Master Cheng Yen, together with local donors, volunteers and the disaster victims themselves build the community of “Yolanda” survivors.

After 12 years of rebuilding their lives, the villagers faced another disaster as “typhoon Opong” caused flooding that damaged their homes and belongings on the night of 25 September. But the spirit of compassion and love returned to the village as coast guards, police, firefighters and other rescuers safely evacuated TCGLV residents in Sitio San Roque the following day.