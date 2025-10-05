Lito Perez celebrates rich tapestry of Pinoy style and history

“I felt Camp Suki, my shop of 47 years, and my personal advocacy, Villa Tortuga in Taal, both needed new marketing strategies. They came up with the idea of a show in Rizal Park at the open-air theater. PJ contacted NPDC and they graciously agreed to sponsor the venue,” shared Perez. “My friend, fashion director Nathan de Leon, concocted ‘Styling History’ to homogenize my concept of showing the history of Luneta through fashion. Thus came the show!”

He further said, “I have always been fascinated by history. I love collecting antiques. Costume parties have always been my thing since my college days. That’s how Camp Suki came about. Through the years, it has been the traditional go-to for costumes and avant-garde fashion.”

Before becoming a vanguard of local design and one of the past presidents of the Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines when it still mattered, Perez went to the University of the Philippines and finished interior design in 1982. “But my real love was fashion and I had the Camp Suki shop already way back in 1978 but was not serious about it yet,” Perez pointed out. “But who was serious at the time when you are freshly out of college, discoing almost every night at Coco Banana?”

A history of style

“Styling History” was divided into five suites, signifying the eras that inspired Perez. “Dongos” depicted the arrival of the Spaniards to our shores. “Bagumbayan” showed the old town outside the walls of Intramuros, from where Luneta was carved out, becoming the city’s promenade and premier gathering place for the elite. “Handog” recalled the executions of GomBurZa in 1872 and of Dr. Jose Rizal in 1886, the Martyrs of Bagumbayan. The “American Era,” which began in 1899, came with free public education and the razzmatazz of Yankee culture. It showed Old Manila with Americans in Luneta, more specifically the Thomasites.