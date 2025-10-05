Lin-Manuel Miranda on continuing the legacy of Alexander Hamilton

The music, composed between 2008 and 2015, is significantly influenced by hip hop, as well as R&B, pop, soul, and traditional-style show tunes. It depicts non-white actors as the Founding Fathers of the United States and other historical figures.

Hamilton’s success spurred interest in other historical musicals, such as SIX and Treason, demonstrating that history-based productions could be both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

“In our show, Hamilton describes legacy as ‘planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.’ But 10 years out, we have gotten a chance to see how Hamilton’s artistic garden is growing. Hamilton has now traveled across the globe. Each new cast has brought something vital and unique to the work,” Lin said.

Since its premiere in 2015, Hamilton has received an array of accolades, including seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

In 2016, Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette), Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations.

The award-winning musical went on its first-ever international tour in 2023, premiering in Manila at The Theatre at Solaire on 17 September. It also held stops at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January 2024 and Sydney in March 2021 before touring Melbourne and Brisbane.