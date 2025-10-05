Leading with purpose in times of uncertainty

(Based on my recent message to our OneAboitiz Reputation and Sustainability Councils)

We are at a pivotal moment. Our nation, and indeed the global community, is navigating a period defined by deep uncertainty, heightened public sensitivity to corruption, and an unprecedented demand for accountability from leaders. The public trust is so fragile, and maybe some will say, completely broken. Leaders being questioned at every turn. Every recent news headline seems to reinforce the idea that transparency is scarce and integrity is optional. In this kind of world, the test of leadership is not prediction, but steadiness. The question is no longer who can see the future, but who can remain principled and decisive as it unfolds.

At Aboitiz, we see this moment as an opportunity to lead with purpose and conviction. Integrity, accountability and resilience, for over a hundred years, remain our compass. They shape how we make decisions, build trust, and act when circumstances demand both speed and wisdom.

Accountability at the core

Our reputation is not built on what we say in reports. It is built on what we do when no one is watching. It shows in how leaders are accountable and own the outcomes, confront and correct mistakes, and uphold standards even when the easier option is to compromise. Our Code of Ethics is our Shield: they are not just signed documents but living, breathing principles that guide every decision, from the boardroom to the worksites. Let’s talk about it in small meetings, check in with our team members if we remember what we signed off on, how are we living this as part of our daily grind. Real leadership is demonstrated not in declarations, but in decisions that hold up under scrutiny.

When something goes wrong, the right response is always clear: act swiftly, act openly, and act with integrity. That is how strong cultures are built: not by slogans or handbooks, but by doing what’s right when it’s least convenient. Trust grows in the space where accountability becomes instinct, not policy.

Sustainability as resilience strategy

Integrity also defines our approach to sustainability, in the belief that it is not a peripheral goal but rather a business strategy that ensures we remain relevant and resilient amid constant change. As the Philippines faces economic transitions and many challenges, resilience has become the ultimate test of leadership. Our transformation into the country’s first techglomerate reflects this thinking. We use innovation and data to increase efficiency, reduce our environmental footprint, and strengthen the communities where we operate.

Investing in renewable energy, circular economies, and resilient infrastructure reflects long-term thinking rather than short-term gain. These are deliberate choices that create value for both our stakeholders and the country’s development. Our strong ESG performance, recognized by top global ratings from MSCI and S&P, demonstrates that responsible business and competitive performance are not opposing forces. Principles, when consistently practiced, become strategy.

The same discipline shapes how we engage with communities. Our investments in education, livelihood, and climate resilience are designed to build the stability on which sustainable growth depends. A company that helps its host communities thrive strengthens its own foundation. Profit may sustain operations, but trust builds legacy. The ability to create that trust is what defines enduring leadership.

The power of unified communication

In today’s environment, communication itself is an act of leadership. Silence breeds doubt while transparency builds confidence. Our Integrated Report embodies this belief. It connects financial performance with social impact, showing that one cannot be sustained without the other. Leaders have a responsibility to own their story, tell it with honesty, and align it with their actions every single day.

Amid the changes reshaping our world, our foundation remains constant. Integrity, accountability and resilience are the values that built the Aboitiz Group. They are the same principles guiding us as we help build a stronger, more inclusive Philippines.