Lacson open to quitting Blue Ribbon post

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said he is open to stepping down as chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee if the majority of his fellow senators are no longer satisfied with his leadership.

In a radio interview on Super Radyo DZBB on Sunday, Lacson said he serves at the pleasure of his colleagues in the Senate.

“You know, all the chairpersons, all the committees in the Senate or the House, we serve at the pleasure of our peers because we are elected by our peers, particularly now, primarily by members of the majority bloc,” he said.

He underscored that his accountability lies with his peers—not with the president, the public, or outside critics.

“I serve at the pleasure of my peers,” he stressed.

Lacson said that if he senses he has lost the trust of his colleagues, he would consider stepping down.

“If more of them are not happy with my handling of Blue Ribbon, maybe, you know I've thought about it too, maybe stepping down is an option,” he said.

“If the majority of them have no trust [in me], [a]nd perhaps they believe someone else can handle it better, then I'll leave it to them,” he added.

Despite this, Lacson expressed confidence in his performance as committee chair, particularly in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“I honestly think I'm handling it well,” he said.