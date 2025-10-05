Kim Chiu lauded for humanitarian efforts

A Cebuana, It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu was devastated to learn the gravity of the destruction in Cebu, which was hit by an earthquake recently.
Immediately, Chiu, who was taping The Alibi in Cebu, personally went to a hardware store and ordered two 10-wheeler trucks, which she filled with construction materials. This donation was for those affected by the earthquake in Bogo City and San Remigio, Cebu.
Immediately, KimPau fans lauded Chiu for her humanitarian efforts.
“True heroes don’t wear capes, but they do wear high heels and give back.”
“Thank you for sharing your blessings and more blessings to come with good health and God bless you always.”
“God bless, Kim Chiu is a shining example of using one’s platform for good; her philanthropic efforts are truly commendable and deserving of our respect.”
Did Chie Filomeno and Sofia Andres unfollow each other?
There seems to be a billowing animosity between Chie Filomeno and Sofia Andres.
This was observed as eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Their animosity, whether imagined or otherwise, was exacerbated by Andres’ recent aria on Threads, which was seemingly a subtle swipe at a person she didn’t dare to name.
“Sad how people copy you, chase your circle, and use you for clout. At the end of the day, God sees everything. Bless your soul.”
That was Andres’ aria.
Was she alluding to Filomeno, who is romantically linked with businessman Matthew Lhuillier? It was rumored that Filomeno had successfully entered the elite society in Cebu by virtue of her romantic ties with Lhuillier.
Noticeably, Filomeno has drastically changed her fashion staple. In place of sexy dresses, she wrapped her body with casually, the Kapamilya actress now wears long dresses, a far cry from her barely-there fashion.
Again, it was believed that Filomeno did this as her rumored boyfriend comes from a very conservative family.
New couples alert
There seems to be a new batch of couples in show business nowadays.
Reports have it that presidential son Sandro Marcos is now enamored with, hold your breath, Kyline Alcantara.
Yes, it was Alcantara the young Marcos was reportedly romancing and not beauty queen Franki Russel, whom Enrique Gil was spotted dating in Bohol.
Marcos, a very eligible bachelor, has broken up with his girlfriend of five years, Alexa Miro.
Another celebrity who has clearly moved on from her failed marriage is Max Collins.
An exclusive reveal on Reddit showed Collins with a Spanish-looking guy.
“The guy is a wealthy Spanish businessman based in the Philippines with ties to the Ayalas. They’ve been dating for a while now and recently traveled to Spain to attend a wedding.”
That was the caption in the Reddit post.
Last June, Collins was spotted with the same guy while on vacation in Bohol.