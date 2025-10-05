Kanlaon unrest persists

Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island released a weak ash emission on Sunday morning according to the Philippine Institutie of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Around 8:23 am, time-lapse footage captured by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory in Canlaon City recorded grayish plumes rising to 500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

According to Phivolcs’ latest bulletin, Kanlaon recorded 65 volcanic quakes over the past 24 hours with its edifice remaining inflated indicating ongoing magmatic activity.

The volcano also produced moderate gas plumes reaching up to 650 meters high before drifting west-northwest and northwest. Sulfur dioxide flux was at 1,638 tonnes per day on Saturday.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2 or increased unrest. Phivolcs warned of possible hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions and possible precursory magmatic activity.

Residents are strictly barred from entering the four-kilometer radius zone. Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited.