Julia Montes speaks out on ‘nepo babies,’ harsh realities

In a candid and thought-provoking interview with DJ Chacha, actress Julia Montes peeled back the layers of fame to speak about something that goes beyond showbiz — the struggles of ordinary Filipinos amid rising prices and stagnant wages.

Known for her grounded personality despite years in the limelight, Julia became the unexpected voice of everyday workers when she said, “Ang hirap ng buhay, tumataas lahat ng bilihin pero hindi ang sweldo. Sana kung tumataas ang Pilipinas, tumataas din ang salary.”

Her words struck a chord online, resonating with those who feel the growing gap between the cost of living and the average paycheck.

A Voice for the Working Filipino

In her conversation with DJ Chacha, Julia shifted the tone from lighthearted celebrity banter to a serious discussion about the economy.

“Ang napapansin ko kasi, tumataas ang bilihin, lahat. Pero ang sweldo, hindi tumataas. So sana, kung may tumataas man sa Pilipinas, tumataas din sana yung salary kasi hindi nababalanse,” she said.

Julia pointed out how the widening disparity between wages and the prices of essentials like rice has created a sense of frustration and exhaustion among working-class Filipinos.

“Ang layo nung bigas sa sweldo na hindi tumataas. Pero taas ‘to nang taas, so parang unfair din para sa mamamayan,” she added.

It was an observation that went beyond sympathy — it showed a deeper awareness of the country’s socio-economic imbalance, delivered with the sincerity of someone who understands real-world struggles.

DJ Chacha’s Reaction: “Ikaw na lang kaya ang iboto namin sa 2028”

DJ Chacha, known for her sharp wit and fearless commentary, couldn’t help but praise Julia’s honesty and insight.

“Galing ni Julia. Ikaw na lang kaya ang iboto namin sa 2028,” the radio host quipped, earning laughter from netizens who agreed that the actress spoke more sense than some politicians.

Julia laughed off the suggestion, but her remarks undeniably highlighted a sentiment many Filipinos share — that empathy and awareness are leadership qualities often missing in the public arena.

On Nepo Babies and Privilege

The conversation began when DJ Chacha asked Julia’s opinion about the rising talk of “nepo babies” — a term referring to celebrities or influencers who benefited from family connections in the industry.

“Nalulungkot din ako,” Julia replied, admitting that conversations about privilege often remind her how unequal life can be.

She emphasized that even as someone with a successful career, she still worries about expenses — which made her wonder how much harder it must be for ordinary employees trying to make ends meet.

“Kung ako nga iniisip ko na ‘yung mga gastusin, paano pa ‘yung ibang tao?” she said.

“Talaga ba?” — A Subtle Shade on Excess

Julia also touched on the stark contrast between the extravagant lifestyles flaunted by some public figures and the hardships many Filipinos face daily.

“So, ang hirap ng buhay. Pero pag nakakakita ka ng sobra ring lavish lifestyle, syempre napapaano ka rin na…” she trailed off before whispering with a smile, “Talaga ba?”

Her subtle remark, followed by a playful “Hashtag, sana all!”, summed up a national mood — part amusement, part exasperation — over the tone-deaf display of excess in difficult times.