IRONMAN 70.3 to make Davao return

After a one-year hiatus, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is set not just for a comeback, but for an explosive return to the global triathlon scene as it kickstarts the 2026 season on 22 March with its milestone fifth staging.

This edition promises to be its most spectacular yet, cementing its place as the yardstick for IRONMAN 70.3 races in the Philippines and Asia-Pacific.

“IRONMAN 70.3 Davao has evolved into more than just a race. It is a celebration of athletic excellence, cultural pride and community spirit,” said Princess Galura, president and general manager of the organizing Sunrise Events Inc. — the exclusive IRONMAN licensee in the country — during the official launch.

The landmark event will set a new benchmark in endurance sports with an expected huge international turnout, a refined and world-class course, and a festival atmosphere that only Davao can deliver.

“The fifth edition will elevate the racing experience like never before — with faster courses, richer cultural immersion, and unmatched community support,” she added.

The 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will also serve as a global proving ground with competitors from across continents expected to converge in the King City of the South, drawn by the race’s reputation for top-tier organization, technical excellence and a course that balances speed, scenery, and soul.

From the dramatic swim (1.9km) in Talomo Bay framed by the majestic Mt. Apo, to the lightning-fast bike leg (90km) along the Davao City Coastal Road, and a scenic run (21.1km) flanked by thousands of local supporters, every segment is curated to deliver a world-class race-day experience.

Beyond the competition, IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2026 will again serve as a beacon of community resilience and cultural pride. With the theme centered around Tribu Maisugon — a tribute to the courageous spirit of Dabawenyos — the event will transform the city into a living festival, spotlighting local art, heritage and traditions.