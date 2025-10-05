Impact that goes above and beyond through Aboitiz Foundation

Future Leaders

Aboitiz Foundation champions education through its Future Leaders pillar. They acknowledge the significant gap in learning opportunities for remote and underserved communities due to inadequate resources and access to technology. From providing infrastructure and materials to supporting knowledge-building through scholarships and grants, this pillar seeks to develop young talents in this rapidly changing world.

At the heart of this commitment is AuroraPH, a flagship program that delivers renewable energy, internet connectivity, and digital tools to last-mile schools together. In partnership with the Department of Education, the program has already installed solar power systems in 13 schools, including those with no energy source for decades. It has 78 more in the pipeline, advancing towards their goal of 300. Supported by other Aboitiz business units, AuroraPH continues to expand its support through capacity-building and resource provision in other underserved areas like Palawan, Zambales, Cebu, Siargao, Iligan, Davao, Camiguin and Surigao. Through partnerships with government agencies and companies like Huawei, Okada Foundation, GivePower and Starlink, AuroraPH continues to bring light to last-mile schools and their students.

Beyond building infrastructure, the Aboitiz Future Leaders Program has supported over 1,100 college scholars across the country, serving as a strong launchpad for career success in diverse fields, especially STEM. Among its many inspiring alumni is Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica, who not only topped his board exams with a record-breaking score but now leads as OIC–president and general manager of Visayan Electric, the country’s second-largest distribution utility under AboitizPower.

To reinforce STEM education, Aboitiz Foundation made two key partnerships. First, their US$10-million donation to the Asian Institute of Management supports aspiring post-graduate students and career professionals in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence through the Aboitiz School of Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship. This also created the Aboitiz Tech Space — the first audio-visual, smart caseroom in the institute.

In another milestone, Aboitiz Foundation became the first private-sector partner of Fulbright Philippines, opening opportunities for Filipino students —especially in STEM — to pursue advanced studies and research in the United States.

Aboitiz Foundation is also dedicated to bridging the digital divide and skills gap amongst the youth. Together with Huawei Philippines, a total of $150,000 worth of laptops were donated to the Department of Information and Communications Technology and GoDigital Philippines.

At the same time, the Foundation is supporting out-of-school youths with scholarships for TESDA’s Electrical Installation and Maintenance training program nationwide.