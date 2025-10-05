Iloilo City opens kitchens for National Food showdown

ILOILO CITY — The country’s lone UNESCO City of Gastronomy opened its kitchens to the nation as the 16th National Food Showdown kicked off Friday at the Iloilo Convention Center, turning the city into a culinary stage for chefs, students, and food professionals from across the Philippines.

“It is both a great honor and joy for us to host this prestigious event. For the very first time, Iloilo proudly opens its kitchens and dining tables to the rest of the country — ready to showcase the flavors, stories, and the spirit that earned us a place on the global culinary map,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas in her welcome message.

The two-day cookfest, led by culinary icon Chef Myrna Segismundo, is organized by the Iloilo City Government through the City MICE Center and the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI). It brought together over 200 chefs, students, and culinary professionals representing 35 schools, hotels, and restaurants nationwide.

A total of 215 entries competed in seven major categories — from classic Filipino dishes and innovative beverages to pastry arts, mixology, and service presentation — with 16 national chefs serving as judges.

“This year’s theme, ‘Kaon, Ta!’ (Let’s Eat), beautifully captures the heart of Ilonggo hospitality. It’s more than an invitation to dine — it’s a gesture of warmth, welcome, and togetherness. In every Ilonggo home, ‘Kaon, ta!’ is how we greet friends, family, and even strangers,” Treñas added.

Beyond the competition, the event underscores Iloilo’s culinary identity through the Eats Iloilo program — a city initiative promoting gastronomy as both an economic driver and a cultural hallmark that inspires pride among Ilonggos.

“As this event coincides with the opening of our Iloilo Arts Festival Month, we celebrate gastronomy as an art — where flavors, textures, and traditions come together to create beauty on the plate and joy in our hearts,” Treñas said.

Aside from the contests, the showdown also features live cooking demonstrations and lectures from top chefs and restaurateurs, enriching participants’ knowledge and skill in the country’s ever-evolving culinary scene.