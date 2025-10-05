Higgo nears 2nd PGA Tour crown

WASHINGTON (AFP) — South Africa's Garrick Higgo closed in on his second US PGA Tour title of 2025 on Saturday, carding a five-under-par 67 to take a two-shot lead after three rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Higgo fired six birdies with one bogey at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi to build an 18-under-par total of 198.

Leading by one to start the day, he was two strokes clear of Americans Steven Fisk and Danny Walker.

Fisk conjured seven birdies in his seven-under 65 while Walker had an eagle and seven birdies — including five straight to cap his 67.

"I'd say it was quite a good fight," Higgo said.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy. I mean, it's never easy. Golf never really goes your way. I just stayed patient and tried to put good swings on it and tried to roll the ball as good as I can.”

"Made some good saves," he added. "But I think I just stayed patient and then just let it come to me."

The event is the second of the US tour's Fall Series featuring players jockeying to secure their status for next season with a top 100 finish in the standings.

Higgo, 88th, is assured of playing privileges next year after a victory at the Corales Puntacana championship in April.

Since then he's been slowed by a hip injury, but he can gain entry to the elite signature events if he can crack the top 50.

"I'm going to play as if I'm behind tomorrow and be as aggressive as I can be and make as many birdies as I can," Higgo said.

Fisk and Walker, both battling to get into the top 100, were one stroke in front of American Taylor Montgomery, who stumbled with two back-nine bogeys on the way to a 69.

Veteran Matt Kuchar, a nine-time winner who hasn't lifted a trophy since 2019, carded a 65 to headline a trio on 202, alongside Frankie Capan and Vince Whaley.

"Super pleased all week," said Kuchar, who had a hole in one in the first round.

"The game's been good. I feel good standing over the driver, which is important out here. It's a very gettable course, but you'd better put it in the fairway to try to get it."