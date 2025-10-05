Guo case ruling cited in identity fraud war

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Sunday welcomed the ruling of the Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 111 declaring the birth certificate of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo void.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the decision marks an important step in the government’s efforts to curb identity fraud and reinforces the call to protect national sovereignty, the country’s borders, and the integrity of institutions.

The ruling was disclosed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during the Department of Economy, Planning and Development’s budget hearing.

PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa said during the hearing that Guo’s certificate of live birth was declared void on 24 September.

The cancellation of the former Bamban mayor’s birth registration was filed by the PSA and the Office of the Solicitor General on 4 July 2024.

“We will not allow the sanctity of our nation’s civil registry and identity system to be compromised,” Viado said.

He added that the BI will continue coordinating with the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to track foreigners posing as Filipinos.

The announcement came after the National Bureau of Investigation reportedly filed 70 criminal complaints against Guo and her relatives.