Gonzaga, Dominguez push back at bashers: ‘We deserve our spot on It’s Showtime’

Amid online chatter and calls from critics for their removal from It’s Showtime, hosts Jackie Gonzaga and Cianne Dominguez have spoken up — with confidence and conviction — to defend their place in the long-running noontime program.

In an emotional and candid sit-down on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the two performers addressed the wave of negative comments questioning their presence on the show, asserting that they have both worked hard and earned their right to be where they are.

“I’m Here for a Reason” – Cianne Dominguez

Cianne, who rose to fame as a standout Sexy Babe contestant before becoming a regular host, said she believes her journey on It’s Showtime was divinely guided.

“Nandito ako for a reason. Talagang feeling ko nilagay ako ni Lord dito for a reason,” she shared. “And I have God-given talents na kayang i-offer at alam kong ma-o-offer ko pa in the future. Kaya, I’m here.”

Her statement reflects the gratitude and quiet strength of someone who knows her worth — an artist aware that opportunities in the industry are rare, and that hers was earned through persistence and passion.

Jackie Gonzaga: “Pinaghirapan, Ginapang, Binigay Lahat”

For Jackie, one of the show’s most beloved mainstays and dancers-turned-hosts, every step of her career has been about determination.

“’Yung posisyon ko… hindi naman ‘to naging madali. Pinaghirapan, ginapang, ginawa lahat, binigay lahat,” she said firmly. “Kaya for me, deserve ko din ‘yung posisyon na kung nasaan din po ako.”

Jackie’s story — from a GirlTrends performer to an essential part of It’s Showtime’s energy — is a testament to her work ethic and authenticity. Her message was clear: no amount of online hate can invalidate years of dedication and loyalty to the show’s growing family.

“Hindi ‘Yung Kapitbahay ang Magde-Decision”

Jackie also delivered a memorable metaphor, reminding viewers that it’s not the outsiders who dictate who belongs in the It’s Showtime family.

“Feeling ko din ‘yung mga sinasabi ng bashers tungkol sa amin… feeling ko kasi doon sa loob ng bahay namin ng ‘It’s Showtime,’ ‘yung mga kapitbahay parang hindi naman ‘ata sila ‘yung magde-decide kung sino ‘yung mawawala doon sa pamilya nung nandoon sa bahay,” she said, drawing laughs and applause.

It was a subtle but strong assertion of unity — a reminder that decisions about the show’s lineup are made within the “house” of Showtime, not by its “neighbors.”

Cianne on Bashers: “Minsan, Nang-aasar Na Lang Ako”

When asked by Boy Abunda if she responds to bashers, Cianne admitted that sometimes she can’t resist clapping back — but she does it with humor.

“Ako minsan, pero more on ‘yung response ko parang nang-aasar na lang rin ako. Parang puro GIFs,” she said with a laugh.

It’s her lighthearted way of diffusing negativity — proof that the young host is learning to balance grace with playfulness amid the scrutiny of fame.