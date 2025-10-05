Go urges full implementation of Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act after deadly Cebu quake

Amid the grief caused by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go renewed his call for the full implementation of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he principally authored and co-sponsored, to ensure the construction of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers for Filipinos.

On Friday, 3 October, Go personally visited Hacienda Filomena in Barangay Binabag, Bogo City, Cebu, where a rockslide triggered by the earthquake claimed the lives of 11 residents. There, he extended his condolences, listened to the stories of bereaved families, and provided immediate assistance to help ease their burden in the wake of the tragedy.

Later that day, Go, together with Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez, Board Member Tining Martinez, and Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list Representative Girlie Veloso, distributed relief goods to families affected by the earthquake.

Known as “Mr. Malasakit,” Go stressed the importance of unity and prayer, urging Filipinos to stand together during this difficult time. “Panawagan din niya sa lahat na sama-samang ipagdasal ang mga biktima at ang buong lalawigan ng Cebu sa gitna ng matinding pagsubok na ito,” he said, assuring affected families that they are not alone in their grief.

During his visit, Go reiterated the importance of Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, saying that had the mandated evacuation centers been prioritized, more lives could have been spared.

“Mayroon tayong batas ngayon, ito po Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Evacuation center itong batas na ito ay dapat po ay bigyan ng prayoridad ng gobyerno ang mga evacuation center, pagpapagawa ng mga evacuation center, batas na po ito. Mandato po ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) na magpagawa ng mga evacuation center kaysa masayang sa mga flood control na ginagawa po gatasan ng ilan po personalidad diba?” Go said, openly criticizing those who misuse infrastructure funds.

“Eh kung inuna nila itong evacuation center, hindi mag-aabang ang mga taong ito, mayroon silang evacuation center na maayos! Eh ginagawa nilang gatasan ito, bastusan ang ginagawa ng iba d’yan. Dapat po bigyan ng prayoridad ng DPWH. Ako, nireremind ko lang po, as principal author at co-sponsor ng Ligtas Pinoy Center Act,” he added.

Go emphasized that RA 12076 is not a mere proposal but a binding law that must be fully implemented by concerned agencies, particularly the DPWH. He said the construction of permanent, fully equipped evacuation centers is a more urgent and life-saving priority than infrastructure projects prone to corruption and waste.

His remarks came as communities across Cebu continued to recover from the September 30 earthquake, with Bogo City and nearby San Remigio among the hardest hit. Many displaced families were left without safe temporary shelters — a recurring problem the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act was designed to address.

Go’s visit served not only as a show of sympathy but also as a firm reminder to government agencies to fulfill their obligations under the law. He underscored that disaster-resilient infrastructure should be treated as a necessity in a country frequently visited by typhoons and earthquakes.

Before leaving Cebu, Go also visited Medellin and San Remigio, where he met more affected residents and provided assistance. His continued presence in northern Cebu reinforced his message that prevention and preparedness through proper infrastructure can save lives — and that laws enacted for the people must be carried out without delay.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go concluded.