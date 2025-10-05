Globe sets 2026 target vs scam

Globe Telecom has set a 2026 target to expand cross-border intelligence sharing and digital education initiatives under the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) Philippines Chapter, which it chairs, as part of efforts to strengthen global defenses against online fraud.

Globe head of AI and Privacy Governance and GASA Philippines co-chair Derick Adil said the company and its partners aim to roll out joint campaigns with other countries and step up public awareness programs by next year.

“Fraud today moves at digital speed, exploiting new technologies like AI to deceive people faster than ever,” Adil said.

“We have proven that practical interventions can make a real difference, from removing links in SMS advisories to blocking over 9 billion scam messages before they reach our customers. However, these efforts must extend beyond a single country or telecom company. Scams don’t stop at borders, and neither should our defenses.”

Quick action via portal

Adil presented Globe’s StopSpam reporting portal and the new SMS Scam Shield feature on the GlobeOne app for Android users, designed to block text-based phishing messages. He also cited Globe’s partnerships with banks, regulators, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle fraud networks.

To sustain its momentum, Globe recently met with Undersecretary Alexander Aboy of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center to discuss plans for strengthening cross-border cooperation on cybercrime prevention.

“Protecting people from scams is no longer optional — it is a duty that cuts across industries and borders,” Globe Business vice president for Business Development and Sales Glenn Estrella said. “We are committed to shaping safer digital ecosystems not just for enterprises but for every individual who relies on technology to live, work, and connect.”