Geneva Cruz shares heartfelt message for son Heaven’s engagement

Actress and singer Geneva Cruz took to Facebook to share a heartfelt message dedicated to her son, Heaven Arespacochaga, who recently got engaged — marking a new milestone in his life.

In her emotional post, Geneva reflected on her journey as a mother and the bittersweet feelings that come with seeing her son take on a new role in love and partnership.

“Son HeavenKnew, I always knew you would find your other half, someone who truly understands and loves you through all of life’s ups and downs. But I wasn’t prepared for the flood of emotions I felt when you sent me the video of your engagement,” Cruz wrote.

She recalled how Heaven first shared his story about meeting his now fiancée, Adi, while Geneva was in Balesin Island years ago, and how the young musician designed the engagement ring himself — a gesture that deeply touched her.

“Thank you, anak, for trusting me with your deepest feelings and plans — from the moment you told me about meeting a wonderful girl while I was in Balesin Island a few years ago, to when you designed this beautiful ring,” she continued.

Geneva expressed pride in her son’s growth, emphasizing how their bond has remained strong despite the challenges they have faced as a family.

“I believe I have done my best as your mother, as our bond has remained strong despite all the challenges we’ve faced, and I am truly grateful for that. I am proud of your kind, loving, and hardworking nature, and as I always say, ‘Great things happen to those whose intentions are pure, no matter how long it takes.’”

She also extended her love and gratitude to Adi, welcoming her warmly into their family.

“Adi, thank you for loving my son wholeheartedly. It has been one of my few wishes because I know how deeply he loves, and he deserves someone who loves him as much. I welcomed you into the family long ago, so that’s nothing new. However, I look forward to meeting your family and seeing you and my son Heaven, soon,” she added.

Geneva concluded her post with a touching message:

“I love you both, and Congratulations again on the engagement.”

The message has since resonated with her followers, many of whom praised the singer for her sincerity and the deep bond she shares with her son. Heaven, who like his mother has pursued a passion for music, is the son of Geneva and musician Paco Arespacochaga.

As Geneva’s message beautifully captured — watching a child step into love is both a moment of nostalgia and joy, a reminder that the love between parent and child endures even as life moves forward into new chapters.