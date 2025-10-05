Forever starts now: Former PBB Housemate Joj Agpangan is engaged!

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joj Agpangan is officially engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Danny.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Joj posted photos from the intimate proposal, along with a heartfelt message that reflected her joy and gratitude.

“Forever starts now with you, Danny. What a journey it has been — everything happened in God’s perfect timing. I feel so blessed to have a man who loves so deeply and fully. My soulmate, I love you so much!” she wrote.

Joj, who rose to fame alongside her twin sister Jai during PBB Teen Edition 4, received warm congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, who celebrated the couple’s milestone.