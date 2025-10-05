FEU stuns Adamson; Ateneo breaks slump

Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman cruised past previously undefeated Adamson University, 82-73, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 junior high school basketball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dwyne Enriquez and Prince Cariño combined for 54 points as the Baby Tamaraws created a three-way tie for second place.

FEU-D, Adamson, and defending champion University of the East all now share identical 3-1 records — a full game behind league-leader National University Nazareth School.

The Baby Tamaraws stayed within striking distance early in the third period at 36-34, but a collective surge from Cariño, Enriquez, Kyle Mojica and James Chavez powered a 25-8 run, giving the Baby Tamaraws a commanding 61-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter — too large for Adamson to overcome.

Early in the fourth, the Baby Falcons trimmed the deficit to 63-49, but two-and-one layups from Enriquez and Cariño, coupled with a Mojica inside shot, pushed FEU-Diliman’s advantage to 71-49 with less than six minutes remaining, sealing their third win in four games.

“We have to involve the other players, especially on offense and defense. We can’t allow these two to have all the touches because we have a lot of offensive players who are capable of scoring and contributing on defense,” FEU-Diliman head coach Muriel Garcia said.

Enriquez finished with 28 points on 13-of-22 shooting, six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block, while Cariño added 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

For Adamson, Fran Flores led with 22 points, five steals, three rebounds, and two assists, while Edison Jordan posted a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, along with two steals, two assists and two blocks.

Earlier, Ateneo de Manila University broke free from a three-game skid with a dominant second-half showing to down archrival De La Salle Zobel, 93-67, keeping the Junior Archers winless through four games.

Tied at 43-all at halftime, Ateneo’s quartet of Sky Jazul, JD Juangco, Sky dela Rosa and Enzo Divinagracia combined for a 27-point third quarter while holding DLSZ to just five points, entering the fourth quarter with a decisive 70-48 lead.

That momentum proved enough, as a Jazul triple and a Divinagracia inside basket extended the Blue Eagles’ lead to 85-55 with 5:57 remaining, effectively ending Ateneo’s six-game skid that stretched into the final stretch of Season 87.

“Just like what Sky said, the bench has to step up also. This team is not all about the starters, it’s all about everybody,” Ateneo head coach Jeffrey Mangubat said, marking his first UAAP win since taking over from Reggie Aromin.

Jazul tallied 28 points on 12-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds and a steal.