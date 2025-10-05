Experts assess historic church’s structure, heritage after quake

A multidisciplinary team composed of engineers, architects, and heritage preservation specialists from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and the University of San Carlos – Conservation of Heritage and Research Institute for Social History (USC CHERISH) has arrived to conduct an in-depth assessment of the historic church building recently affected by an earthquake.

Their visit marks a crucial phase in understanding the extent of the structural damage and charting a clear path toward the church’s restoration. With their combined expertise in architecture, engineering, and heritage conservation, the team aims to ensure that the process will not only stabilize the structure but also preserve its historical and cultural essence — a symbol of faith and identity deeply embedded in the community’s story.

“The goal is not merely to rebuild walls, but to restore the spirit of the place — its memories, artistry, and devotion that have endured through generations,” one preservationist shared.

Safeguarding Every Piece of History

As part of the conservation protocol, parish officials have reminded the public to refrain from touching or collecting any debris from the church site. Every fallen stone, beam, and fragment may hold valuable historical and structural information that will guide the restoration team in ensuring authenticity and integrity.

“We humbly ask everyone not to touch nor take any debris from the site,” the parish emphasized in a statement. “These materials will be needed for the restoration. Every piece is important in bringing our beloved church back to its former glory.”

The appeal highlights the delicate balance between urgency and respect in heritage conservation — that even in the aftermath of destruction, each fragment tells a part of the story worth saving.

National Agencies to Join the Effort

Further assessments are set to continue as experts from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) are expected to visit the site tomorrow. Their participation underscores the government’s commitment to protecting historical landmarks and ensuring that restoration work adheres to national standards of heritage preservation.

The involvement of both local and national institutions signifies a united effort to restore not just a structure, but a sacred landmark that stands as a witness to the community’s faith, resilience, and shared history.

A Testament of Faith and Resilience

Beyond its architectural beauty, the church remains a cornerstone of community life — a place where generations have gathered in prayer, celebration, and hope. The current restoration effort symbolizes more than physical repair; it is an act of collective remembrance and renewal.

As assessments continue and restoration plans take shape, the community stands united in its mission to rebuild with care and reverence, ensuring that the church once again rises as a beacon of both heritage and faith.