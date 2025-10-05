Ex-PBB housemate Joj Agpangan engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joj Agpangan has announced her engagement to her non-showbiz boyfriend.

On Instagram, Joj shared heartfelt photos capturing the sweet and emotional moment of their engagement. The couple donned white outfits, matching the purity of their shared love.

“‘And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.’ – Colossians 3:14,” she quoted in her caption.“He put a ring on it! From Tita Joj to Wifey Joj,” she continued.

“Forever starts now with you, Danny. What a journey it has been — everything happened in God’s perfect timing. I feel so blessed to have a man who loves so deeply and fully. My soulmate, I love you so much!," she added.

In a YouTube video, Joj also expressed her love for her twin sister Jai Agpangan, who is currently in the Philippines while she resides in the United States. Although Jai missed the momentous event, she still played a special part in the engagement.

“So this ring, as you notice, has two small stones beside the big diamond. These two little diamonds symbolize me and Jai ‘cause we’re twin sisters. Of course, Jai is a big part of my life. I just want to share that he chose the right ring for me. I’m so grateful for him,” Joj shared.

Joj admitted she’s still overwhelmed by the rush of emotions from her 30th birthday up to the surprise proposal, which she said she had no idea was coming.

“I was wearing sneakers, and he was so madaya (sneaky) ‘cause he was just in a hoodie. I didn’t realize he had a polo shirt underneath! We went to the park and it was super pawis (sweaty)... I even saw the photographer but thought he was just taking random photos. I had no idea,” she laughed.

She also shared a video of them calling their parents to deliver the wonderful news. Both families expressed their joy and gave their blessing to the soon-to-be-wed couple.