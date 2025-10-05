DPWH chief: Hasten damage repairs

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon ordered all workers to accelerate rehabilitation efforts on public structures damaged by the recent strong earthquake in Cebu, with permanent repairs starting Sunday.

In a radio interview, Dizon estimated the damage to roads and bridges alone could reach P2.5 billion.

He cited that this figure does not include schools and hospitals, and the total cost of damage is expected to rise as assessments continue.

“The speed of response to critical needs must be given priority, as ordered by President Marcos,” Dizon said, adding that the DPWH is still assessing all critical structures.

The DPWH also reported that hospital structures in Bogo City have been cleared for safety. Temporary tent cities are now sheltering victims, with an initial capacity for 50 families in Bogo and another 50 families in Medellin.

Dizon immediately ordered the delivery of four water trucks on Sunday after receiving reports of a water shortage among earthquake victims.

The 40-ton truckloads of water are expected to meet the daily needs of about 200 hard-hit families in Bogo City, particularly those in Barangays Cogon and Taytayan.

Turning his attention to Masbate, Dizon also ordered a quick return to normal after super typhoon "Opong." He stressed the importance of immediately clearing all roads of debris, particularly huge fallen tree trunks, to ensure they are safe for motorists.

Dizon also announced that approximately 1,000 classrooms in Masbate were almost totally damaged. He gave a two-month deadline for repair work on all classrooms and necessary hospital repairs, so classes can resume.