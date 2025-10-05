Dilraba Dilmurat in Paris FW 2025 and the viral heel mishap

Chinese superstar Dilraba Dilmurat once again proved her fashion icon status at Paris Fashion Week 2025, turning heads and headlines with her poised presence under pressure.
Dilraba attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris on 2 October, wearing a sleek monochrome ensemble that combined architectural elegance and gentle tenderness.
Her ensemble, with a pearl necklace from Mikimoto, for whom she is a worldwide brand ambassador, was a masterclass in modest elegance.
The heel heard around the world
Midway through the celebration, one of Dilraba’s stiletto heels snapped clean off. Instead of failing, she moved forward gracefully, balancing on the front of her foot as if nothing had happened.
The incident was overlooked by most guests until high-resolution footage appeared online, creating viral adoration throughout Weibo and foreign media.
“She handled that like a pro — still shining in Paris,” one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiment of thousands.
Backstage, Dilraba changed into a spare pair of shoes and returned with the same cool confidence.
When asked about the moment, she quipped, “Honestly, the first thing I wanted to do after the runway was take these heels off!”
Who is Dilraba?
Born on 3 June 1992, in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, Dilraba Dilmurat (迪丽热巴迪力木拉提) is a Chinese actress, singer and model of Uyghur descent.
A graduate of the Shanghai Theatre Academy, she made her acting debut in 2013 with Anarhan, and quickly rose to fame through her roles in fantasy, romance and historical dramas.
Her versatility shines in hits like You Are My Glory, where she played a celebrity reconnecting with her gamer crush, and The Long Ballad, where she portrayed a warrior princess with emotional depth.
Other standout works include Eternal Love of Dream, Sweet Dreams, The Flame’s Daughter and Diamond Lover, with the latter marking her breakout role.
On the big screen, she starred in Namiya (2018), earning Best Actress at the Golden Eagle Awards.