Dilraba Dilmurat in Paris FW 2025 and the viral heel mishap

The incident was overlooked by most guests until high-resolution footage appeared online, creating viral adoration throughout Weibo and foreign media.

“She handled that like a pro — still shining in Paris,” one fan tweeted, echoing the sentiment of thousands.

Backstage, Dilraba changed into a spare pair of shoes and returned with the same cool confidence.

When asked about the moment, she quipped, “Honestly, the first thing I wanted to do after the runway was take these heels off!”

Who is Dilraba?

Born on 3 June 1992, in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, Dilraba Dilmurat (迪丽热巴迪力木拉提) is a Chinese actress, singer and model of Uyghur descent.

A graduate of the Shanghai Theatre Academy, she made her acting debut in 2013 with Anarhan, and quickly rose to fame through her roles in fantasy, romance and historical dramas.