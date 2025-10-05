Digital Nomad Visa

It is not uncommon for foreigners who come to the Philippines for a short visit to keep extending their stay as they have fallen in love with our country. Yes, they are a number indeed. Some of them even stay here for good and marry Filipinos. Yes, that is how much they love Filipinos. Well, why not?

The Philippines is such a paradise for foreigners. First and foremost, we Filipinos are very warm and accommodating. Our naturally warm and friendly nature is what makes foreigners enjoy their stay. They feel so welcome and at home. I would dare say that Filipino hospitality is number one in the world. Add to that our proficiency in English. As soon as foreigners land at our airport, they can easily get by, communicating with us in English. No hassle, no interpreter needed.

Then, we have the best of both worlds — modernity and nightlife, on one hand, and world-class tourist nature destinations, on the other. Manila, Cebu and other major cities are teeming with restaurants and bars. By their sheer number, our foreign guests will no longer know which is the best must-try.

Malls. The Philippines is a country where malls abound. Whatever they have abroad, foreigners can shop for it here. They prefer shopping here, given that their native currency has far more purchasing power. The Philippines has everything it takes to be in a modern world. If our foreign guests are looking for nature, we have world-class beaches and coves, surfing and dive spots, mountains and endless hiking trails literally all over the archipelago. They can endlessly hop from one nature resort to another.

In our country, boredom will never exist in their vocabulary. The Philippines is just bursting with fun and activities that foreigners love to experience. The only hindrance to their extended stay is when their work abroad is calling them back, or they do not have the means to support their stay here, and the money is fast running out.

But what if the foreigner, earning in their currency, is allowed by their employer to work remotely? Can he opt to spend his time in the Philippines? Certainly. Welcome to the Digital Nomad Visa. Section 1 of Executive Order No. 86, signed on 24 April 2025, expressly states that, “the DFA is hereby authorized to issue Digital Nomad Visas (DNVs) to non-immigrant foreigners who desire to enter and/or stay in the country for a temporary period for the purpose of working remotely, using digital technologies, and whose clients and/or employers are situated outside the Philippines.”

Of course, there are qualifications to being issued a visa. The foreigners must be at least 18 years old, sufficiently earning abroad, with no criminal record, and have adequate health insurance, among other things. This is to ensure that the applicants are mature enough to travel around and stay in the country, with adequate financial means to support themselves, and will not be a public charge or a threat to society.

In addition, Executive Order 86 provides that a DNV will only be issued to an applicant whose country likewise grants DNVs to Filipinos.

Here, likely, will be the life of a foreigner issued a DNV. Picture this. He is all dressed up in a formal suit to attend a Zoom meeting with top corporate officers. One huge difference is that he is attending the meeting on the shore of a remote island in Palawan, where he can see all the beauty nature has to offer. After the meeting, he takes off all his formal wear and dives into the water for some snorkeling. After a good swim, he resumes work on his laptop as he enjoys the sunset before him. As night falls, he works while enjoying the cool breeze from the sea as the pale light from the moon shines upon him.

Now isn’t that the perfect work environment one can ever have? Contrast it to being confined in an office from 9 to 5, where the only rest and recreation is sipping a cup of coffee during a 30-minute break. So vastly different from a digital nomad’s office.

We still have to wait, though, for the implementing rules of Executive Order 86. But one thing is for sure — this will be a big hit. Many foreigners who qualify will avail themselves of this. The DNV is a good way to attract more foreigners, thus boosting our tourism. And the Philippines is indubitably the perfect place to “hold office” in.