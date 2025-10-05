SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (6 October 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Someone is showing interest, but the intention is still unclear; it is better not to fall too quickly.

Health: Avoid sitting for too long, and take walks during breaks.

Career: There will be changes in office routine, so adjust quickly so you will not be left behind.

Wealth: You may receive a tip or a small bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white stone on the altar to clear away the bad luck from the past week.

OX

Love: It is not wrong to give, but know if you are the only one making an effort in the relationship.

Health: Drink warm water before meals for better digestion.

Career: Someone will give unexpected support, value it.

Wealth: You may sell a product through referral.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue coin pouch in the cash box so luck can flow into passive income.

TIGER

Love: If you have doubts, take a breath first, do not get angry or jealous right away.

Health: Eat non-greasy food to avoid bloating.

Career: You need to finish and send a proposal.

Wealth: You may finally receive a delayed payment or remittance.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow notebook under your seat to boost stability in your career and income.

RABBIT

Love: You will feel excitement from a simple but sincere message.

Health: Get morning sun exposure, which helps with energy and mood.

Career: A sudden meeting will come up, be ready.

Wealth: It is a good day to budget and organize receipts.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a green charm in your notebook or planner to reach income goals faster.

DRAGON

Love: If you still like the person, show it; silence is not enough.

Health: Cut down on coffee and drink more water, especially if you often stay up late.

Career: A new chance to lead a small team or group may come.

Wealth: You may sell online if you are diligent in posting.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Place a red ribbon on the store or office window to protect income.

SNAKE

Love: Your conversation today will have a mix of sweetness and jealousy, but it can end sweetly.

Health: Eat fruits for snacks instead of chips.

Career: You are fixing a document, double-checking details carefully.

Wealth: You may receive a free item or service.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Place a gold coin beside receipts to hasten payments and attract repeat customers.

HORSE

Love: Your simple effort today will mean a lot to your partner.

Health: Drink tea before sleeping to relax and clear your mind.

Career: Someone else’s work may be passed on to you; endure it for now.

Wealth: A good day to sell services or skill-based offers.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue paper under your work notebook to energize your luck for new offers.

GOAT

Love: A misunderstanding will easily be resolved if you do not lead with anger.

Health: Change your bedsheet tonight, sleep will be better with a clean environment.

Career: You may take an online sideline or use your skills.

Wealth: An unexpected gig will come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white charm beside your laptop to avoid technical delays in online income.

MONKEY

Love: Be clear if you are serious; the other person might be expecting more.

Health: Cut down on soft drinks or sweet coffee.

Career: A client will give you a second chance; grab it.

Wealth: A good day to start a new savings envelope.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place a green stone inside your wallet to attract luck for new income.

ROOSTER

Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but you will find a way to fix it.

Health: Use a warm compress if your neck feels sore.

Career: You will be assigned new tasks, show your skills.

Wealth: You will receive good feedback or reviews that may come with a bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place a yellow crystal on your working table to let good ideas and income flow.

DOG

Love: If you are serious, prove it; do not mislead.

Health: Eat vegetables for lunch to lighten your body and mood.

Career: Your shift or schedule may change; be prepared.

Wealth: There is luck in mobile sales or sudden orders.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red coin under your bag to protect your income while walking or traveling.

PIG

Love: Playful teasing will turn into affection, making the day cheerful.

Health: Detox at night with warm water and lemon or ginger tea.

Career: You may be reassigned to a better task if you are proactive.

Wealth: A small earning today may lead to bigger plans.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold pouch at the center of your table to protect and grow your income this week.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph