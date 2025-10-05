Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Someone is showing interest, but the intention is still unclear; it is better not to fall too quickly.
Health: Avoid sitting for too long, and take walks during breaks.
Career: There will be changes in office routine, so adjust quickly so you will not be left behind.
Wealth: You may receive a tip or a small bonus.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white stone on the altar to clear away the bad luck from the past week.
OX
Love: It is not wrong to give, but know if you are the only one making an effort in the relationship.
Health: Drink warm water before meals for better digestion.
Career: Someone will give unexpected support, value it.
Wealth: You may sell a product through referral.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue coin pouch in the cash box so luck can flow into passive income.
TIGER
Love: If you have doubts, take a breath first, do not get angry or jealous right away.
Health: Eat non-greasy food to avoid bloating.
Career: You need to finish and send a proposal.
Wealth: You may finally receive a delayed payment or remittance.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow notebook under your seat to boost stability in your career and income.
RABBIT
Love: You will feel excitement from a simple but sincere message.
Health: Get morning sun exposure, which helps with energy and mood.
Career: A sudden meeting will come up, be ready.
Wealth: It is a good day to budget and organize receipts.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a green charm in your notebook or planner to reach income goals faster.
DRAGON
Love: If you still like the person, show it; silence is not enough.
Health: Cut down on coffee and drink more water, especially if you often stay up late.
Career: A new chance to lead a small team or group may come.
Wealth: You may sell online if you are diligent in posting.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Place a red ribbon on the store or office window to protect income.
SNAKE
Love: Your conversation today will have a mix of sweetness and jealousy, but it can end sweetly.
Health: Eat fruits for snacks instead of chips.
Career: You are fixing a document, double-checking details carefully.
Wealth: You may receive a free item or service.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Place a gold coin beside receipts to hasten payments and attract repeat customers.
HORSE
Love: Your simple effort today will mean a lot to your partner.
Health: Drink tea before sleeping to relax and clear your mind.
Career: Someone else’s work may be passed on to you; endure it for now.
Wealth: A good day to sell services or skill-based offers.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue paper under your work notebook to energize your luck for new offers.
GOAT
Love: A misunderstanding will easily be resolved if you do not lead with anger.
Health: Change your bedsheet tonight, sleep will be better with a clean environment.
Career: You may take an online sideline or use your skills.
Wealth: An unexpected gig will come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white charm beside your laptop to avoid technical delays in online income.
MONKEY
Love: Be clear if you are serious; the other person might be expecting more.
Health: Cut down on soft drinks or sweet coffee.
Career: A client will give you a second chance; grab it.
Wealth: A good day to start a new savings envelope.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place a green stone inside your wallet to attract luck for new income.
ROOSTER
Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but you will find a way to fix it.
Health: Use a warm compress if your neck feels sore.
Career: You will be assigned new tasks, show your skills.
Wealth: You will receive good feedback or reviews that may come with a bonus.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place a yellow crystal on your working table to let good ideas and income flow.
DOG
Love: If you are serious, prove it; do not mislead.
Health: Eat vegetables for lunch to lighten your body and mood.
Career: Your shift or schedule may change; be prepared.
Wealth: There is luck in mobile sales or sudden orders.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a red coin under your bag to protect your income while walking or traveling.
PIG
Love: Playful teasing will turn into affection, making the day cheerful.
Health: Detox at night with warm water and lemon or ginger tea.
Career: You may be reassigned to a better task if you are proactive.
Wealth: A small earning today may lead to bigger plans.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold pouch at the center of your table to protect and grow your income this week.