Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Someone is showing interest, but the intention is still unclear; it is better not to fall too quickly.

Health: Avoid sitting for too long, and take walks during breaks.

Career: There will be changes in office routine, so adjust quickly so you will not be left behind.

Wealth: You may receive a tip or a small bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white stone on the altar to clear away the bad luck from the past week.