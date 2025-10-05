DA launches P35.9M mobile soil lab in Central Luzon

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) has launched the P35.9-million worth Mobile Soil Laboratory (MSL) in Paraiso, Tarlac on 1 October 2025.

The project, through the Regional Soils Laboratory (RSL), was launched at the Research Outreach Station for Lowland Development (RSLD) and was led by RSLD Chief Rosalie T. Laxamana.

Funded under the National Soil Health Program (NSHP) of the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) led by Dr. Gina P. Nilo, the MSL aims to the provide affordable, exact, and scientific evaluation of soil for Central Luzon farmers.

DA-RFO III Regional Executive Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr.; DA-RFO III Regional Technical Director for Regulations and ILS Dr. Irene M. Adion; RSLD Station Manager Mr. Ronaldo M. Angat; Tarlac Provincial Agriculturist Mr. Noel C. Regis; Zambales Soil Coordinator Ms. Hilaria Dela Cruz; former RSL Chief Ms. Bernardita Laxamana; agricultural program coordinating officers of the region; and other officials of the agency and local governments were present during the launch.

The MSL is a ten-wheeler mobile facility that has state-of-the-art equipment and safety features that can detect 44 chemical, physical, and biological properties of the soil, as well as the quality of water.

This is part of the implementation of the NSHP that is focused on the 3As, which are Accessible, Available, and Accurate solutions for soil health in the country.

This October, the MSL will be deployed to the province of Zambales where it would stay for seven weeks.

It aims to conduct monitoring of soil health, provide site-specific fertilizer recommendations, update of soil fertility map, conduct capacity building for farmers and agricultural extension workers, and form a database of results of soil tests and agro-socio profile of farmers.

The output would include an updated soil fertility map of the province, site-specific recommendations, more farmers with better knowledge in Soil and Nutrient Management, and better monitoring of soil health.