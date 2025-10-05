Commute smart

Suzuki Philippines officially introduced the all-new Access scooter through its “All Access” grand launch held on 4 October 2025, at Market! Market! in Taguig City. The event marked the local debut of Suzuki’s latest 125cc scooter designed for everyday city commuting.

Two variants were unveiled at the event. The standard Access is priced at P84,900, while the Ride Connect Edition costs P93,900. Both use a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine with fuel injection. This setup follows Suzuki’s Eco Performance technology, which is designed to provide a good balance of power and fuel efficiency.