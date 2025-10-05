Commute smart

Suzuki Philippines officially introduced the all-new Access scooter through its “All Access” grand launch held on 4 October 2025, at Market! Market! in Taguig City. The event marked the local debut of Suzuki’s latest 125cc scooter designed for everyday city commuting.
Two variants were unveiled at the event. The standard Access is priced at P84,900, while the Ride Connect Edition costs P93,900. Both use a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine with fuel injection. This setup follows Suzuki’s Eco Performance technology, which is designed to provide a good balance of power and fuel efficiency.
The scooter comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), front disc brake, and rear drum brake. It features telescopic front suspension and a swingarm-type rear suspension with coil springs and oil damping for a smoother ride. The tubeless tires are sized 90/90-12 at the front and 90/100-10 at the rear.
Dimensions listed by Suzuki show the Access measuring 1,835 mm in length, 690 mm in width, and 1,155 mm in height, with a 1,260 mm wheelbase. It offers 160 mm of ground clearance, a 770 mm seat height, a curb mass of 106 kg, and a 5.3-liter fuel tank.
Suzuki also highlighted practical features such as the external fuel filler cap, which allows refueling without lifting the seat, and the spacious underseat compartment. The Ride Connect Edition adds a smart digital instrument panel compatible with the Suzuki Ride Connect app, allowing smartphone pairing for navigation and call alerts.
The scooter is available in Solid Ice Green, Metallic Matte Black, Pearl Grace White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue colors. Suzuki says the Access can deliver up to 57.3 kilometers per liter, based on the World Motorcycle Test Cycle standard.
Guests at the “All Access” launch were invited to try the scooter at the Access Smart Experience test ride area. The setup allowed guests to take short rides around the venue and experience the scooter’s handling firsthand.
Both the Access and Ride Connect Edition come with a two-year or 20,000-kilometer warranty, whichever comes first. Buyers who purchase within the promo period until 31 December 2025, will also receive a free Suzuki Access helmet.
Suzuki Philippines aims to strengthen its scooter lineup with a model that combines fuel efficiency and comfort for daily city riders.