Chavit dares Palace: Jail or kill me if you want

Former presidential friend and political adviser Luis “Chavit” Singson said Sunday that Malacañang could do away with him if it wanted to.

“It’s fine with me if they want to jail or kill me,” he said in Filipino, referring perhaps to his former ally, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In an ambush interview following a meeting with transport leaders in Quezon City, Singson accused presidential spokesperson Claire Castro of acting as Malacañang’s “attack dog.”

“An attack dog is like a rabid animal that bites whenever it smells money,” Singson said.

He denied the allegations being spread against him, claiming these were part of a smear campaign by paid trolls working for the Palace.

“When I was in Rome, they kept attacking me — especially that female attack dog,” Singson said, again referring to Castro. “I have more to expose in the coming days,” he warned.

Singson urged Malacañang to “tell the truth and stop fabricating lies” that mislead the public.

His relationship with Marcos reportedly soured after he accused the President of having “Alzheimer’s,” saying Marcos seemed to have forgotten him after winning the 2022 elections.

“I spent money, organized his political machinery, and gathered mayors whenever BBM campaigned in the regions because I was president of the Mayors’ League. The mayors didn’t listen to him before. Of course, that was costly,” he said.

Singson claimed the younger Marcos was “worse than his father,” the late ousted President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“What was involved during the old Marcos were only millions,” Singson said. “Now, it’s hundreds of billions in corruption — especially in ghost and substandard flood control projects.”

He added that in Ilocos Norte alone, billions of pesos were allegedly stolen by corrupt DPWH officials working with local government officers and contractors.

“And then he says he doesn’t know Discaya? But Discaya is one of their contractors,” Singson said.