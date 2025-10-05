Central Luzon hit hard by 'Paolo' floods

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga —Central Luzon is reeling from severe flooding caused by tropical cyclone “Paolo,” with more than 246,000 people across 305 barangays affected, according to the latest update from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC-3).

The widespread floods have displaced thousands of families, disrupted daily life, and damaged infrastructure in several provinces.

Aurora is the hardest hit, with nearly 58,000 individuals affected in 115 barangays. Pampanga follows, with over 169,000 residents struggling with flood impacts in 83 barangays. Other affected areas include Nueva Ecija with 14,631 individuals, Bulacan with 310, Zambales with 2,091, Tarlac with 1,365, and Bataan with 459.

As of Sunday, around 1,468 families (4,803 individuals) are taking shelter in evacuation centers across affected municipalities like Casiguran (Aurora), Calumpit (Bulacan) and Cabanatuan City (Nueva Ecija). Another 2,856 families (7,933 individuals) are staying outside evacuation centers. A total of 72 evacuation sites remain open.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far. However, property damage includes two houses partially damaged in Dilasag, Aurora, and a landslide in Barangay Dikapanikian, Dingalan, which has made a road impassable.

Relief efforts are ongoing. So far, 2,742 out of 10,200 families needing help have received aid in areas like Casiguran, Dilasag and Calumpit. The total assistance given to LGUs and agencies is valued at P1.97 million.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that all those affected receive the support they need,” said Amador Corpus, RDRRMC-3 chairperson and regional director of the Office of Civil Defense. “Their safety and well-being are our top priorities.”

Authorities are reminding residents in flood-affected areas to remain alert and follow instructions from local officials as recovery operations continue.