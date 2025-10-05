Cebuanos welcome cruise tourists days after deadly Cebu quake

No quake can stop Filipino hospitality.

This was the innate positive trait of Cebuanos, who once again proved their resilience by welcoming hundreds of foreign tourists aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise vessel with their best smiles on Sunday—just days after a deadly earthquake struck Cebu and affected communities across the Visayas.

The MV Odyssey, under Villa Vie Residences, docked at the Cebu International Port for its scheduled call.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the welcome and emphasized the importance of hosting world-class cruise lines and innovative offerings such as the Villa Vie Odyssey in advancing the country’s tourism agenda despite the recent devastation in Cebu.

“We're very grateful that MV Odyssey has arrived in Cebu. It's been a very difficult past few days for our fellow Cebuanos who have experienced the devastation of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake. And for this vessel that has sailed to 147 countries around the world to come here to the Philippines and to come to Cebu today is very meaningful, for it shows that there is hope. And Cebu is resilient, Cebu is strong, and Cebu continues despite the hardships,” Frasco said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday reported that a magnitude 4.5 quake jolted the municipality of Bogo, while Intensity 2 was felt in Daanbantayan—both aftershocks of the magnitude 6.9 quake that hit Northern Cebu on September 30.

The DOT Region VII Office organized the lei reception for the guests, highlighted by a vibrant performance from Sinulog dancers that set the tone for a truly festive Cebuano welcome.

To further enrich the guests’ experience, optional tour packages were made available for passengers wishing to explore Cebu’s top attractions—from beach escapes in Mactan and city tours across Cebu and Lapu-Lapu, to arts and crafts experiences that celebrate the creativity and traditions of local artisans.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a 924-passenger vessel managed by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, is currently on its unprecedented 3.5-year world voyage that began in September 2024 and will conclude in August 2028.

Formerly known as the “Braemar” under Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship offers an extraordinary concept of “global residency at sea,” where travelers may purchase cabins to own or join selected voyage segments ranging from 35 to 120 days.

On September 23, the Odyssey made its maiden call to the Philippines at Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Port, followed by stops in Manila, Boracay Island, and Puerto Princesa, before concluding its Philippine visit in Cebu.

The ship is scheduled to return in May 2026, further strengthening the Philippines’ position on the global cruise map.

According to the DOT, the country’s cruise tourism is on an upward trajectory. The Philippines expects 140 cruise calls in 2025, projected to generate around 47,295 foreign arrivals, with destinations ranging from Manila, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and Cebu to emerging gems like Samar Island, Kalanggaman, and Bucas Grande.

The DOT has also spearheaded innovations to attract more cruise visitors. One major reform is the Cruise Visa Waiver (CVW) Program, launched in July 2024 in collaboration with the Bureau of Immigration, Department of Justice, and private stakeholders.

The Philippines has been steadily gaining global recognition in cruise tourism, having been awarded “Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023” by the World Cruise Awards and “Best Port of Call 2024” at the 10th Asia Cruise Awards in Jeju Island, South Korea. These honors affirm the country’s growing reputation as a key player in the regional cruise industry.

Secretary Frasco underscored how the DOT’s collaborative efforts with international stakeholders, local government units, and private sector partners are helping establish a resilient and competitive cruise industry.

“Through strategic collaborations and unwavering commitment, we aim to position the Philippines as the central hub for cruises in Asia—where every voyage seamlessly blends breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and unforgettable encounters,” she added.