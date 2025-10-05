Cebu shaken but not stirred: Tourists sail in amid tremors

No quake can stop Filipino hospitality, not even one that literally rocks the ground beneath it.

Days after a deadly 6.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Cebu and nearby Visayan towns, hundreds of tourists aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise vessel were welcomed with smiles as steady as the island’s nerves.

The 924-passenger ship, operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, docked at the Cebu International Port on Sunday to a lei reception, Sinulog dancers, and a collective act of defiance against tectonic anxiety.

In the front line of the cheerful show of resilience was Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, who spoke as if the tremors were but a mild inconvenience to the grand narrative of Filipino optimism.

“We’re very grateful that MV Odyssey has arrived in Cebu. It’s been a very difficult past few days for our fellow Cebuanos who have experienced the devastation of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake,” Frasco said.

“And for this vessel that has sailed to 147 countries around the world to come here to the Philippines and to come to Cebu today is very meaningful, for it shows that there is hope. And Cebu is resilient, Cebu is strong, and Cebu continues despite the hardships,” she added.

Indeed, while the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported a magnitude 4.5 aftershock in Bogo and Intensity 2 tremors in Daanbantayan on the same day, Cebuanos pressed on with full smiles and rhythmic dancing.

To complete the welcome, the Department of Tourism (DoT) Region VII Office rolled out optional tour packages even as guests samplef “arts and crafts experiences” showcasing local artisans, whose steady hands surely defied the earth’s occasional shaking.

The Odyssey’s arrival is part of its audacious 3.5-year global voyage — a floating real estate project where travelers can literally “own” a cabin at sea. Formerly the Braemar under Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship offers the luxury of endless sailing without the risk of property taxes.

Various stops

The Odyssey’s Philippine circuit began in Subic Bay on 23 September, with subsequent calls in Manila, Boracay Island, and Puerto Princesa before concluding in Cebu — a fitting finale to a tour of beauty, beaches, and seismic resilience.

The ship will return in May 2026, hopefully to a steadier welcome, further cementing the Philippines’ status on the global cruise map.

According to the DoT, cruise tourism is on an “upward trajectory,” expecting 140 cruise calls in 2025 and generating around 47,295 foreign arrivals.

The list of destinations now includes not only the usual Manila and Boracay but also emerging gems like Samar Island, Kalanggaman, and Bucas Grande — all guaranteed to offer warm smiles, good weather (fingers crossed), and a hint of adrenaline from the occasional tectonic shift.

To make things smoother for foreign visitors, the DoT has rolled out the Cruise Visa Waiver Program, a joint effort with the Bureau of Immigration, Department of Justice, and private partners.

While the ground may tremble now and then, the country’s standing in global cruise tourism remains firm.

The Philippines was named “Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2023” by the World Cruise Awards and “Best Port of Call 2024” at the Asia Cruise Awards in Jeju Island — clear proof that recognition, like aftershocks, comes in waves.

Frasco said the DoT’s collaborative efforts are steering the country toward becoming Asia’s central cruise hub.

“Through strategic collaborations and unwavering commitment, we aim to position the Philippines as the central hub for cruises in Asia — where every voyage seamlessly blends breathtaking landscapes, cultural richness, and unforgettable encounters,” she added.