CdO motorcycle crash kills rider

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A delivery rider lost his life early Sunday after a speeding car crashed head-on into his motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Bulua, Zone 7.

Police Corporal Edwin Montoya, the traffic investigator, identified the victim as Fred Dominique Pamesa, a delivery rider and resident of Sto. Niño in Barangay Lapasan.

According to the investigation, Pamesa was riding his motorcycle around 3 a.m. when a Toyota Vios suddenly swerved into his lane, crashing head-on into him. The force of the impact threw him in front of the car, severely injuring his head and severing his right leg. His motorcycle was completely destroyed, and delivery parcels were scattered along the roadside.

Witnesses said the driver of the car — believed to be minors possibly under the influence of alcohol — and a companion were picked up by a passing Innova van and fled toward Opol town in Misamis Oriental.

Pamesa was rushed to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver, who was identified by a witness as a resident of Barangay Barra in Opol.

The wreckage of both the car and motorcycle have been taken to the police station for safekeeping and further investigation.