Book Nook conference aims to nurture reading culture

Over 80 reading space advocates, storytellers and educators across the Philippines gathered for the annual Book Nook Conference 2025, organized by the National Book Development Board (NBDB).

The conference, held from 20 to 22 August, aimed to consolidate the best practices as well as challenges faced by area coordinators for the Book Nook Project, a flagship program by the NBDB which aims to address the country’s reading crisis by setting up reading and storytelling spaces across the Philippines. With the theme “Sug-álaw: A Grand Encounter of Stories, Cultures, and Communities,” the three-day event discussed the best sustainability practices and community-building tips to ensure book accessibility in different regions of the country.

Almost four years since its launch, the Book Nook Project has expanded its presence in different regions of the country. Over 100 Book Nook sites are currently established in various provinces, cities, and barangays, with more than 20 additional sites to be unveiled this year.

“The Book Nook Project has always been committed to making quality books more accessible not just in urban centers, but also in the most remote reaches of the country,” said NBDB executive director Charisse Aquino-Tugade.

The first two days of the conference included sessions and workshops centered on strengthening and digitalizing Book Nook services in the regions as well as developing effective literary engagements. For the third day of the conference, Book Nook area coordinators joined a two-part cultural tour within Iloilo City.