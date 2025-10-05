BI cites ruling in Guo case boost vs identity fraud

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) welcomed on Sunday the ruling of Tarlac Regional Trial Court’s (RTC) Branch 111 declaring dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s birth certificate void

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the decision sets an important step in the government’s efforts to curb identity fraud and reinforces call to protect sovereignty, the country's borders, and the integrity of institutions

The ruling was disclosed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development’s budget hearing.

PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa said during the hearing that the certificate of live birth of Guo was declared void last 24 September. The cancellation of the former Bamban mayor’s birth registration was filed by PSA and the Office of the Solicitor General last 4 July 2024.

“We will not allow the sanctity of our nation’s civil registry and identity system to be compromised," Viado said.

He added that BI will continue to coordinate with the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to track foreigners posing as Filipinos.

The announcement came after the National Bureau of Investigation reportedly filed 70 criminal complaints against Guo and other relatives.