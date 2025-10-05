A full electric pickup truck? (1)

Aside from recreational vehicles or RVs and motorhomes in the area, what also caught my attention was a neighboring camper who came in an electric pickup truck, Rivian. It was the first time I saw the brand but I also saw on the highway a few Rivian SUVs. The camper had a roof tent and it looked like he was a minimalist camper. His pickup had a pullout table and a water heater where he boiled his coffee and where he probably had an electric stove to cook his food. It gave me the impression that his double cab pickup was all he needed to survive for at least 24 hours in the forested area. I only had a brief talk with this camper as he was leaving camp after staying overnight. My own little version of using a car's electric power was when I had a BYD Dolphin with me where I boiled water for coffee right in our garage using the car's 220 volt power.

Now, it looks like electric vehicle camping will now become more popular with the launch of the new Radar EV pickup.

Friday last week, the United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI) set the stage for a new era of electrified pickups in the country as the official distributor of Radar in the Philippines.

“With the launch of Radar, UAAGI not only diversifies its vehicle lineup but also contributes to the expansion of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market across the archipelago. We at UAAGI remain committed to meeting the evolving demands of Filipino motorists. And with the introduction of Radar, our goal is to lead the charge in this growing segment,” says UAAGI chairman, Rommel L. Sytin.

Radar (also known as “Riddara” in some markets) is a global brand owned by the Geely Auto Group that specializes in midsized electric and plug‑in hybrid pickups. Around the world, Radar is known for its electrified powertrains, sturdy build quality, and modern tech and safety appointments, making it ideal for both fleet and personal use.

In its country of origin, Radar has commanded over 50 percent of the NEV pickup market since 2023, and continues to hold the distinction of being the number one NEV pickup in China.

Globally, Radar maintains a robust market presence in several territories including the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Central America, and South America, underscoring the brand’s international appeal and product competitiveness.

(To be continued)