U.S. reaffirms backing under defense treaty

The United States Senate has issued its strongest signal of support yet for the Philippines amid its maritime conflict with China, reaffirming through a resolution the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the two longtime allies.

The legislative chamber also condemned China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In a statement over the weekend, Philippine National Security Adviser, Secretary Eduardo Año, welcomed US Senate Resolution 409 authored by Senator Pete Ricketts and backed by a bipartisan group of legislators.

The resolution was issued to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the MDT.

“We reaffirm that our alliance with the United States is strong, our commitment to peace is unwavering, and our determination to safeguard regional peace and security is absolute,” Año said.

The resolution not only underscores the defense pact between Manila and Washington, but also sends “a clear signal that the world is watching and the Philippines is not alone,” Año added.

“The resolution’s recognition that the MDT covers any attack on Philippine forces, vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea underscores the enduring strength of our alliance and the resolve to stand together against illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive (ICAD) actions,” Año stressed.

The measure comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Chinese maritime forces ramping up its harassment, blockades, and unsafe maneuvers against Philippine vessels and fishermen operating in the WPS, the portion of the South China Sea that falls within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Año likewise lauded the US Senate’s call for “appropriate and necessary actions” to counter Chinese escalation.

“In the face of continued harassment, blockades, and dangerous maneuvers against Philippine public vessels and fishermen in our own waters, we welcome the resolution’s call for the US to take appropriate and necessary actions to counter Chinese escalation,” he said.