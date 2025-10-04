Top 40 sim racers gear up for TGR Philippines eSports GT Championship Finals

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has revealed the top 40 racers who will compete in the quarterfinals of the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) eSports GT Championship.

Out of more than 250 participants nationwide, only the fastest 40 around the Suzuka East Short Course on Gran Turismo 7 using the Toyota Supra RZ’20 advanced to the next stage. The quarterfinals are scheduled for October 11 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, with the top 20 moving on to the semifinals the following day. The national finals will determine the Philippine representatives for the TGR Asia eSports GT Championship.

Esports enthusiasts can expect an action-packed weekend featuring thrilling races, interactive game booths, sim racing rigs, and original GR merchandise. Car enthusiasts will also enjoy displays of the GR Yaris, GR Supra, GR 86, and the Vios and Tamaraw one-make-race cars used in the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup.

“We congratulate the sim racers who made it to the quarterfinals and look forward to seeing them push their limits for better at the live event at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. We invite everyone to come experience the thrilling world of eSports with us this October,” said TMP Vice President for Marketing Services Elvin Luciano.

The championship is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and supported by official partners including Petron, GT Radial, Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, and other industry leaders.

Fans can follow updates on the TGR Philippines eSports GT Championship and other TGR events via TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines’ social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok, as well as TMP’s official channels.

The Top 40 Quarterfinalists are: