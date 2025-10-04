SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Top 40 sim racers gear up for TGR Philippines eSports GT Championship Finals

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has revealed the top 40 racers who will compete in the quarterfinals of the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) eSports GT Championship.

Out of more than 250 participants nationwide, only the fastest 40 around the Suzuka East Short Course on Gran Turismo 7 using the Toyota Supra RZ’20 advanced to the next stage. The quarterfinals are scheduled for October 11 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, with the top 20 moving on to the semifinals the following day. The national finals will determine the Philippine representatives for the TGR Asia eSports GT Championship.

Esports enthusiasts can expect an action-packed weekend featuring thrilling races, interactive game booths, sim racing rigs, and original GR merchandise. Car enthusiasts will also enjoy displays of the GR Yaris, GR Supra, GR 86, and the Vios and Tamaraw one-make-race cars used in the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup.

“We congratulate the sim racers who made it to the quarterfinals and look forward to seeing them push their limits for better at the live event at Ayala Malls Manila Bay. We invite everyone to come experience the thrilling world of eSports with us this October,” said TMP Vice President for Marketing Services Elvin Luciano.

The championship is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and supported by official partners including Petron, GT Radial, Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, and other industry leaders.

Fans can follow updates on the TGR Philippines eSports GT Championship and other TGR events via TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines’ social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok, as well as TMP’s official channels.

The Top 40 Quarterfinalists are:

  1. Enzo Ison – 0:56.272

  2. Matthew Spencer D. Ang – 0:56.352

  3. Victor Lorenzo Ancheta – 0:56.442

  4. Corwin Josiah Mercado – 0:56.467

  5. Russo Gabriel Formoso – 0:56.564

  6. Jether Miole – 0:56.606

  7. Jon Steven Chua – 0:56.695

  8. Michael Vincent W. Velasquez – 0:56.709

  9. James Talanay – 0:56.790

  10. Bien Matthew Buenaventura – 0:56.836

  11. Michael Vincent Canicosa – 0:56.904

  12. James Patrick Lopez – 0:56.905

  13. Voltaire Sayco – 0:56.906

  14. Alonso Marcus Lacambra – 0:56.914

  15. Christopher Harris Tejada – 0:56.915

  16. Zeph Marcelo – 0:56.946

  17. Kryz Axl Aranzanso – 0:56.953

  18. Victor Emmanuel Baylosis – 0:56.963

  19. Francis Angelo Gonzales – 0:57.024

  20. Arlie Jophen Matubis – 0:57.028

  21. Reinier Tolentino – 0:57.046

  22. Ethan Gabriel A. Rubio – 0:57.071

  23. Joseph Eid – 0:57.093

  24. Jiro Marcelino Cruz – 0:57.127

  25. Jo Hashimoto – 0:57.142

  26. Jhan Vernon Ablir – 0:57.166

  27. Mark Voltaire Elman – 0:57.194

  28. Paolo Ayo – 0:57.237

  29. Sean Mervin Ronquillo – 0:57.240

  30. Karl Bryan Bonono – 0:57.250

  31. Elizabeth Mae Gumila – 0:57.253

  32. Bernard Villangca – 0:57.271

  33. James Michael Ortiz – 0:57.275

  34. Matt Frederic See – 0:57.275

  35. Sherwin Rada – 0:57.286

  36. Prince Von Erico Contreras – 0:57.297

  37. Alanzo Matteo Gonzaga – 0:57.317

  38. Vito Clodualdo Paul Manas – 0:57.318

  39. Diomel Railey Pingul – 0:57.337

  40. Corban Guerrero – 0:57.340

