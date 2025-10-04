Top 10 things to know about German 'Kuya Germs' Moreno

Today, 4 October, marks what would have been the 92nd birthday of German “Kuya Germs” Moreno—the man who earned the title The Master Showman. For over half a century, Kuya Germs was a fixture in Philippine entertainment, shaping its history not just as a host, actor, and comedian, but most especially as a mentor who opened doors for generations of young stars.

From humble beginnings at the Clover Theater to becoming one of the most beloved figures on Philippine television, Moreno lived and breathed showbiz. His booming presence, signature generosity, and tireless passion for discovering talent made him a cultural icon whose influence continues long after his passing in 2016.

Here are ten things you should know and remember about the one and only Kuya Germs:

1. From Janitor to Master Showman

Kuya Germs started his career in entertainment in 1957 as a janitor and telonero (curtain raiser) at the Clover Theater. His first big break came when he portrayed Jesus Christ in a stage play—proof that from the very beginning, he was destined for the stage.

2. Comedy Roots in Sampaguita Pictures

By 1963, Moreno had joined Sampaguita Pictures, working alongside the biggest stars of the time. Instead of asking for cash, he requested acting roles, landing parts in Dance-O-Rama, Mga Batang Iskwater, and Mga Batang Bakasyunista.

3. Early Radio Personality

Moreno’s talent for engaging audiences extended to radio. He was Eddie Ilarde’s sidekick on Ngayon Naman before earning his own shows, including Bisita Artista and Music Factory. His voice and energy made him a household name even before television.

4. The GMA Supershow Legacy

In the late 1970s, Moreno became the host of GMA Supershow. The program was a Sunday staple, filled with music, dance, and Moreno’s trademark warmth that made it must-see television for Filipino families.

5. The Birth of That’s Entertainment

In 1986, Moreno launched That’s Entertainment, a pioneering youth-oriented program that became a training ground for future stars. Alumni include Judy Ann Santos, Ruffa Gutierrez, Billy Crawford, Jolina Magdangal, and Lea Salonga—testament to Kuya Germs’ eye for talent.

6. Walang Tulugan with the Master Showman

Moreno’s iconic late-night show Walang Tulugan kept audiences awake and entertained until the early hours. His famous line “Walang tulugan!” became a rallying cry for night owls and aspiring performers alike.

7. Walk of Fame Founder

In 2005, Kuya Germs founded the Eastwood City Walk of Fame, patterned after Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. In 2014, he expanded the tradition to GMA Network’s compound, immortalizing showbiz greats for generations to come.

8. Champion of Awards for Young Stars

His advocacy for nurturing young talent lives on through the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award at FAMAS and the German Moreno Power Tandem Award at the PMPC Star Awards, honoring promising young stars and love teams.

9. 50 Years as the Master Showman

Moreno’s 50th year in the industry was celebrated in 2013 with 50 Years With The Master Showman at Resorts World Manila. The event gathered the countless stars he mentored, underscoring the depth of his legacy.

10. A Mentor Until the End

Even in his final months, Moreno remained active as a creative consultant for Sunday PinaSaya. His last public appearance was at GMA’s New Year Countdown in 2016. Two days later, he passed away—leaving behind a showbiz world forever indebted to his passion and love.

On his 92nd birthday, we remember Kuya Germs not just for his catchphrases and shows, but for the lives he changed. He was more than a host—he was a builder of dreams, a guardian of showbiz, and truly, the Master Showman.