TNT boosts backcourt, taps Jalalon

Jio Jalalon found a new home after striking a deal with TNT Tropang 5G a day before the formal opening of the PBA 50th season on Saturday.

Jalalon’s agent, Danny Espiritu, made the announcement, saying that the former Arellano star had signed a one-year deal with the Tropang 5G represented by team manager Jojo Lastimosa at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Quezon City.

With Jalalon, a one-time champion with Magnolia, on board, the Tropang 5G have upgraded their backcourt while veteran Jayson Castro is still nursing an injury.

Jalalon’s most recent stint in the PBA was with NorthPort where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 20 games.

Jalalon became a free agent last August after his contract with the Batang Pier expired. He was later spotted participating in TNT’s practices, with head coach Chot Reyes saying that he was trying out for a spot with the Tropang 5G.

Jalalon is expected to make his Tropang Giga debut on 10 October when they battle the Phoenix Fuelmasters at the Ynares Center Montalban.