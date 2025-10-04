‘The Last BeerGin’: Drink, pray, heal

Naval, whose previous work includes the family-oriented Family Matters, uses the lure of irreverence only to reveal a movie anchored in Christian values.

The Last BeerGin is a spiritual outreach disguised as a drinking-session comedy. Its purpose is clear: to speak to those who feel abandoned, flawed, or hopeless. The “one lost sheep” out of 99.

And at a time when mental health struggles are widespread, the film carries a well-meaning message: no one is alone, and no problem is truly unique.

The story brings together five strangers (JC Santos as RG, Pepe Herrera as Hilo, Zaijian Jaranilla as Isaac, Xyriel Manabat as Sandy, and Cherry Pie Picache as Tere) who, under unlikely circumstances, end up drinking together.