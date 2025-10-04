The fairytale date night destination at Villar City

And if you are looking for drinks, they also serve signature cocktails while for the faint alcohol tolerant heart, mocktails, frappes, and fruit juices are available too.

Coffee Project is known for its aesthetics and drinks but Glass House stands out for its fairytale-themed build, being beside VC’s Palazzo Verde. It is a different kind of dreamy high when you walk in. Instantly, you can picture a scene for the perfect wedding proposal, a grand debut, or even a romantic reception.

At Villar City, every visit can feel like a weekend retreat or even a glimpse into a permanent oasis where futures are quietly built. Glass House is just one of the stops in this neighborhood of serenity, a place where the charm of a fairytale comes to life. Imagine living surrounded by this calm and beauty, where every day feels like the true meaning of “happily ever after” from your favorite storybook.