The fairytale date night destination at Villar City

Imagine this: a late night drive down Metro South with the person you love. The only clue you get is “dress up nice, I’ll wait outside,” while “Enchanted,” Taylor’s version, plays softly in the car. That same feeling washes over you the moment you chance upon the driveway leading to Coffee Project’s specialty concept store, Glass House, in Villar City.
Sometimes, we crave a pause from the dizzying city lights and instead long for a quiet dinner where the focus is on the food and the memories being created. And if you thought Coffee Project is only about drinks, Glass House will surprise you with a menu that deserves its own spotlight. Much like Taylor’s lyrics, “I’m wonderstruck, dancing around,” every bite gives me that instant happy dance of approval.
Our food favorites were the Truffle Pizza, Squid Ink Pasta, Calamari, Cheesy Bacon Burger and Chicken Rice with Truffle Sauce. The Truffle Pizza was not the overpowering kind that hits you all at once but a comforting, well-balanced bite that lingers like a soft melody. The Squid Ink Pasta, with its generous prawns, felt like a smooth afternoon spent seaside, carrying that subtle saltiness and freshness you can only get from the ocean. The Cheesy Bacon Burger, best paired with the crisp Calamari, was as if you were sprawled on a picnic blanket at a greenery-filled park, indulgent yet familiar, something you would crave for again. The Chicken Rice with Truffle Sauce added a touch of richness without being too heavy, rounding out the experience like a warm embrace.
And if you are looking for drinks, they also serve signature cocktails while for the faint alcohol tolerant heart, mocktails, frappes, and fruit juices are available too.
Coffee Project is known for its aesthetics and drinks but Glass House stands out for its fairytale-themed build, being beside VC’s Palazzo Verde. It is a different kind of dreamy high when you walk in. Instantly, you can picture a scene for the perfect wedding proposal, a grand debut, or even a romantic reception.
At Villar City, every visit can feel like a weekend retreat or even a glimpse into a permanent oasis where futures are quietly built. Glass House is just one of the stops in this neighborhood of serenity, a place where the charm of a fairytale comes to life. Imagine living surrounded by this calm and beauty, where every day feels like the true meaning of “happily ever after” from your favorite storybook.